Why Neagley Had A Much Bigger Role On The Reacher Show Than The Books

Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher might be able to punch his way out of nearly any situation, but he also relies on brains as well as brawn — and that's where Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) comes in. She appears throughout the Prime Video series providing back-up and extra intelligence on whatever conspiracy Reacher is caught up in, and she's also a recurring character in the books written by Lee Child.

But despite appearing in five different books in the series, Neagley isn't as heavily involved in Reacher's adventures on the page compared to the show. Child, who is an executive producer on the Prime Video series, says juicing up Neagley's role in live-action was a "strategic decision" to tweak the source material.

"The one thing you cannot do on screen that you can in a book is have the inside of somebody's head," he told Empire Magazine. "Reacher thinks a lot, and there are pages and pages of Reacher puzzling things out. You can't write an eight-minute scene with Alan Ritchson sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to bolster the exposition." Well, that secondary character was so popular that she's about to take some of the spotlight for herself after "Reacher" Season 4.