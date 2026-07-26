Bones Was Based On A Series Of Popular Novels And A Real Forensic Scientist
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Before Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) cracked cases and wrote bestselling forensic novels, the author of the book series that inspired "Bones" did the same. Esteemed forensic anthropologist, Dr. Kathy Reichs, drew on her firsthand experience examining human remains to develop gritty crime stories. "My books are not for the fainthearted," she told Northwestern in 2008. "I do put in detail, because I think my readers like that, but I will not throw anything in for grisly sensationalism."
She began writing "Déjà Dead," the first installment in the "Temperance Brennan" book series, in 1994. The novels stood out in the late '90s and early aughts because they had a scientific take on crime, and a female protagonist in charge of examining the clues. Deschanel even shared that her favorite part of starring in "Bones" was playing a smart, accomplished female lead.
Although the TV adaptation took a lax approach to the source material, its main character served as a direct nod to the author. Not only does the show version of Brennan write bestsellers in her spare time, the protagonist of her books is, ironically, named Kathy Reichs.
In Fox's longest-running procedural drama, Dechanel's character works opposite FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) at the Jeffersonian Institute, solving complex criminal proceedings by identifying evidence from the victim's skeletons. Most cases shown in the series are scientifically accurate, largely due to Reichs' involvement behind the scenes.
Dr. Kathy Reichs had a fundamental role in the making of 'Bones'
Dr. Kathy Reichs served as an executive producer of "Bones," and gave professional input in the writers' room, making sure that most of the storylines in the show were believable. "I answer questions about forensic science and help with what we call 'bone clues', evidence in the skeletons that drive each story," she told Dead Good in 2013.
The author is credited as a writer for a few episodes of the series and made a cameo in Season 2, Episode 11. Reichs played Professor Constance Wright, who is in the board meeting where Zack Addy's (Eric Millegan) Ph.D. thesis is being reviewed. This celebrity guest appearance in "Bones" came as a special treat for the fans, especially since Dr. Temperance Brennan was inspired by Reichs and her forensic work.
Even after "Bones" came to an end in 2017, she continued to write more novels for her bestselling series. As of July 2026, Reichs has published 25 books about Brennan, including one short story collection, with the latest installment being 2025's "Evil Bones."