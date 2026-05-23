15 Best Celebrity Guest Stars On Bones

Perhaps it was always inevitable that Zooey Deschanel would drop by her sister's show. Weirdly enough, the star of "Elf" and the TV series "New Girl" only made one visit to the "Bones" set. In the Season 5 episode "The Goop on the Girl," Zooey plays Bones' quirky second cousin, Margaret Whitesell, who is brought in by Max Keenan — Bones' father, portrayed by Ryan O'Neal — in an attempt to reconnect his fractured family during Christmas.

It's a fun episode that sheds a little more light on Bones' unruly behavior, and gives Zooey a unique, Benjamin Franklin-obsessed character to play with. While an investigation does indeed occur — this one involving a bomb-toting Santa Claus — the emphasis on family adds a little more cheer to the often grim series.

For her part, Zooey leans a little too hard on her quirky charm, infusing Margaret with an awkward demeanor that feels too much like a riff on her more popular characters. It's still fun to see the Deschanel sisters share the screen, but it would've been nice to see the cameo lead to something more profound.