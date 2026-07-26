Before Married With Children, Christina Applegate Starred In This Forgotten Crime Drama

Before she became known as the dim-witted Kelly Bundy on a beloved '80s sitcom that doesn't hold up today, "Married... with Children," Christina Applegate had a role in a short-lived television relic known as "Heart of the City": A gritty ABC police drama that only lasted one season and 13 episodes.

The plot centered on Wes Kennedy (Robert Desiderio), a hot-tempered Los Angeles cop trying to raise his two teenagers as a single father after his wife is murdered. Applegate — who was only 14 years old at the time — co-starred as his teenage daughter, Robin, alongside Jonathan Ward as her brother, Kevin. Unfortunately, the 1986 series just couldn't survive its brutal Saturday night time slot. According to the Los Angeles Times, "Heart of the City," ranked 74th in the Nielsen ratings among the 75 prime-time series airing that same year, so the plug was pulled by January 1987.

Even before the ratings tanked, critics weren't exactly thrilled. In a review from The New York Times, John J. O'Connor dismissed the pilot as a bleak and exhaustingly downbeat affair, pleading with the showrunners to give both the cast and audience a break from the misery. On the opposite end, there are a few viewers who actually have a soft spot for the show. On IMDb, the "Heart of the City" sports a favorable 7.3 rating with mostly mixed to positive reviews.