The CSI Franchise Promoted CSI: Cyber's Arrival By Breaking A Unique World Record

"CSI: Cyber" may be remembered as one of the worst TV spin-offs, but it certainly started out with a bang — one that even set a world record. Back on March 4, 2015, CBS orchestrated a global stunt to stir up some buzz for the premiere of its third spin-off in the "CSI" franchise. For World CSI Day, the network convinced broadcasters in more than 150 countries to air the exact same episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" at the same exact time.

This gargantuan effort paid off in spades, earning CBS the Guinness World Record for the largest ever TV drama simulcast. It dethroned BBC's "Doctor Who" (sorry, Whovians), which previously held the title after pulling off a similar stunt for its 50th-anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor," which aired in 98 countries simultaneously back in November 2013.

To pull off the record-breaking television event, CBS broadcast "Kitty," a Season 14 episode of the flagship series that originally aired in April 2014. The episode served as a backdoor pilot to establish the dark-web world of the new spin-off, giving viewers a little refresher before welcoming "CSI: Cyber" into the fold.