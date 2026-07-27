The CSI Franchise Promoted CSI: Cyber's Arrival By Breaking A Unique World Record
"CSI: Cyber" may be remembered as one of the worst TV spin-offs, but it certainly started out with a bang — one that even set a world record. Back on March 4, 2015, CBS orchestrated a global stunt to stir up some buzz for the premiere of its third spin-off in the "CSI" franchise. For World CSI Day, the network convinced broadcasters in more than 150 countries to air the exact same episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" at the same exact time.
This gargantuan effort paid off in spades, earning CBS the Guinness World Record for the largest ever TV drama simulcast. It dethroned BBC's "Doctor Who" (sorry, Whovians), which previously held the title after pulling off a similar stunt for its 50th-anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor," which aired in 98 countries simultaneously back in November 2013.
To pull off the record-breaking television event, CBS broadcast "Kitty," a Season 14 episode of the flagship series that originally aired in April 2014. The episode served as a backdoor pilot to establish the dark-web world of the new spin-off, giving viewers a little refresher before welcoming "CSI: Cyber" into the fold.
Though World CSI Day was a success, CSI: Cyber didn't last
In the episode, we are introduced to Special Agent Avery Ryan (played by Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette), who teams up with D.B. Russell (Ted Danson) to investigate a complex murder and extortion plot masterminded by a clever hacker on the dark web. (Arquette also reprised the role in "CSI" Season 15.)
Following the simultaneous broadcast of "Kitty," "CSI: Cyber" made its official US debut later that same evening. Inspired by the real-world work of cyber psychologist Mary Aiken, the procedural followed Ryan as she headed up the FBI's elite Cyber Crime Division in Washington, D.C. Ryan's team of former black hat hackers was tasked with tracking online crimes that manifest as real-world dangers. Aside from Arquette, the spin-off boasted a star-studded cast including the late "Dawson's Creek" heartthrob James Van Der Beek, Peter MacNicol, Charley Koontz (best known as "Fat Neil" from "Community"), Hayley Kiyoko, and Shad Moss (better known as rapper Bow Wow).
Even though the global promotional campaign certainly caused a big splash and scored a Guinness World Record, "CSI: Cyber" never found the same level of success as its flagship or other spin-offs, like "CSI: Miami" or "CSI: NY." The short-lived series was ultimately canceled after just two seasons. A combination of low ratings and scheduling issues is what spelled doom for the series. "CSI: Cyber" is currently not part of any streaming subscription plans, but it is available for purchase on Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV.