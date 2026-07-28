How James Doohan's Scotty Solved A Major Star Trek Storytelling Problem

Montgomery Scott, the Starfleet engineer better known as Scotty, solved countless problems aboard the USS Enterprise. He also solved a big problem for "Star Trek" itself. Whenever the action on the Enterprise's bridge threatened to get repetitive, the show could cut to James Doohan's Scotty working in the engine room for a change of scenery.

When "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry first envisioned the sci-fi series, which originally aired on NBC, he didn't expect to make the Enterprise's chief engineer a major character. In a 1996 interview with Cinefantastique, Doohan recalled that Roddenberry sent him a letter after his audition for the "Star Trek" pilot episode, saying he didn't think the show needed an engineer, after all. Doohan's agent got Roddenberry to change his mind.

"Gene found out, as time went by, that he really did need an engineer," Doohan said. "Everybody was saying, 'Look, there's no place to cut to. If you're on the bridge, we can cut to the engine room, where something is always going on.'"