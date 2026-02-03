15 Best Sci-Fi TV Pilots Of All Time, Ranked
Every pilot sets the tone for a given show, but it does feel like the importance of a strong pilot episode is especially heightened for sci-fi's. With their unique narrative premises and often surreal settings, a sci-fi pilot needs to properly provide compelling world-building. If a pilot can't set up what the subsequent show is all about cohesively and appealingly, they run the risk of losing an audience before they can even get started. Fortunately, many of the greatest sci-fi shows do start off on a strong note, memorably launching with an effective pilot episode.
Some of the greatest science fiction episodes of all time are pilots, defining their respective series' appeal in a nutshell. Whether it's the best sci-fi shows streaming on Netflix or familiar genre classics, there are plenty of outstanding opening episodes. You only get one chance at a first impression and many enduring favorites understood the assignment from jump. These are the 15 best sci-fi TV pilots of all time ranked, starting off each show on a strong note.
15. Futurama
Premiering in 1999, "Futurama" capitalized upon the zeitgeist surrounding the impending dawn of the new millennium. The debut episode, "Space Pilot 3000," has pizza delivery man Philip J. Fry (Billy West) accidentally get cryogenically frozen on New Year's Eve 1999. Revived a millennium later as the universe celebrates the year 3000, Fry meets his last living relative, Professor Hubert Farnsworth (West). In this far-future, Fry settles into a job as a delivery man, but is content with his new surroundings and spacefaring scope to his work.
While featuring a lot of the same creative team as "The Simpsons," "Space Pilot 3000" makes it clear that "Futurama" will be a very different series. The episode provides a broad introduction of the newly minted 31st century and several of Fry's new associates. Between all of this, the opener also features a couple obligatory celebrity cameos in Leonard Nimoy and Dick Clark, albeit reimagined for this animated future. These comedic sensibilities and world-building has held strong for years, with "Futurama" feeling refreshingly unchanged over 20 years later.
14. Star Trek: The Original Series
"Star Trek: The Original Series" had its pilot completely reshot before airing, with the network commissioning a second pilot episode before ordering the show to series. We're focusing on the first pilot, "The Cage," which depicted the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Jeffrey Hunter). Responding to a distress signal from a long-lost crash site, Pike leads the Enterprise crew to investigate on the planet Talos IV. This leads to Pike being captured by the Talosians, a race of powerful telepaths who observe Pike as he is immersed in a series of psychically induced fantasies and memories.
The pilot that was included with "The Original Series'" broadcast run, "Where No Man Has Gone Before," introduced Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and featured a more action-oriented story. But where "The Cage" excels is that it presents a more mature and cerebral story about dealing with one's inner demons, trauma, and unspoken desire. This reflects the philosophical sci-fi storytelling that the wider "Star Trek" franchise would become known for and embrace. Parts of the episode were eventually repurposed into the "TOS" two-parter "The Menagerie," highlighting that the production recognized its original pilot's merits.
13. The X-Files
"The X-Files" is one of the defining shows of the '90s, blending moody atmosphere with sci-fi horror thrills. The pilot episode has FBI agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) get assigned to the bureau's division that handles paranormal investigations. This pairs her with Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) as the duo investigate a strange set of killings targeting teenagers in Oregon. Though Scully is a skeptic about the existence of the supernatural, she learns Mulder has become obsessed with extraterrestrial presence on Earth since his sister's disappearance as a child.
The pilot episode of "The X-Files" establishes so much of the show's foundation across its 48-minute runtime. More than just introducing the titular division's mission and the contrasting dynamic between its lead characters, the episode also reveals Mulder's personal motivation for his unusual career path. All this and the pilot provides a strong story that even features an appearance from the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis). "The X-Files" leads off with an informative and entertaining primer on the conspiracy-driven series to follow, intriguing the audience right from its opener.
12. Farscape
The premiere episode of 1999's "Farscape" wastes no time in blasting off its protagonist John Crichton (Ben Browder) to the other side of the galaxy. On a routine IASA mission, Crichton is accidentally sucked into a wormhole transporting him across outer space. This plunges the intrepid astronaut in the middle of an interstellar conflict that he unwillingly becomes part of before he's picked up by a living spaceship named the Moya. Crichton learns the ship and her crew are on the run from a group known as the Peacekeepers, helping them make their escape.
"Farscape" stands as a sci-fi show every "Star Trek" fan needs to watch, building its own sweeping take on the cosmos. What the pilot does is create a whole complex universe of new races and their complicated dynamics, using Crichton as its point-of-view character. This thorough introduction extends to the show's supporting cast, including the primary spaceship itself in one of the most unique aspects of the series. Featuring a pilot that expertly world-builds at a breakneck pace, "Farscape" offers a thrillingly immersive tour of its universe.
11. Rick and Morty
One of the most successful Adult Swim shows in the Cartoon Network programming block's history is "Rick and Morty." The show received an XL renewal ahead of its Season 8 premiere, guaranteeing fans will continue getting time-bending adventures starring its titular pair until at least 2029. The opening episode starts out in media res as mad scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) and his grandson Morty Smith (Roiland) on a madcap trip with humanity's fate at stake. This is followed by the story expanding to an interdimensional scope, with the inane lengths Morty goes to stay one step ahead of any opposition he and his grandson encounter.
Moving at the manic pace that "Rick and Morty" is known for, the pilot episode introduces the core dynamic between its titular characters. The rest of the familial intricacies are touched on, but this is really a propulsive story led by Morty's latest delusional trip. The series' signature irreverent humor is front and center, blending the scatological with more sophisticated observations about society in the multiverse. A solid encapsulation of what "Rick and Morty" is all about, the pilot episode wastes no time in getting its main duo caught up in wacky sci-fi adventures.
10. Invincible
The long-running comic book series "Invincible" by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley was adapted into an animated series of the same name on Prime Video. The series takes place in a world full of superheroes, with the mightiest of them all being the extraterrestrial crusader Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). The premiere episode has Omni-Man's teenage son Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) begin to develop his own superpowers and develop his own superhero persona. In a shockingly violent twist ending to the episode, Omni-Man ambushes and murders the world's premier superhero team, the Guardians of the Globe.
"Invincible" starts out like any number of familiar superhero coming-of-age stories with a postmodern awareness about the genre. This quickly gives way to one of the most graphic moments in any animated series in recent memory and one heck of a hook to keep viewers on the hook. This comes after so much of the episode sets up Omni-Man to be a caring father and mentor before pivoting to its murderous twist. "Invincible" is one of the best superhero TV shows of all time and that distinction is clear from its opening episode.
9. Mr. Robot
The USA Network series "Mr. Robot" makes its techno-conspiracy thriller stakes become apparent right from its opening episode. The show follows cybersecurity specialist Elliot Anderson (Rami Malek), who secretly operates as a computer hacker, using his skills as a tech-oriented vigilante. Elliot treats his severe mental health issues through substance abuse even as his paranoia about his double life careens out of control. This exacerbated by the appearance of a mysterious man nicknamed Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), who approaches Elliot with the chance to topple the sinister corporation that he works for.
Showing its dystopian world through the eyes of its troubled protagonist, "Mr. Robot" sets the cyber-thriller tone for the entire show in its pilot. A lot of the appeal comes from a superb performance by Rami Malek, capturing the fragile state of mind Elliot finds himself in at the series' beginning. This is matched by an elusive and enigmatic performance from Christian Slater, bringing our protagonist deeper into his shadowy world. Keeping the audience as off-balance as its lead character, "Mr. Robot" promises a greater conspiracy for viewers to get drawn into.
8. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
As "Star Trek" has seen a resurgence on Paramount+, one of the most acclaimed series from this new wave has been "Strange New Worlds." Spinning out of the second season of "Star Trek: Discovery," the 2022 series has Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) return to captain the Enterprise. Assembling his crew, Pike travels to a planet resembling Earth in the 21st century that is on the verge of a potentially devastating civil war. Moving to rescue his trusty first officer (Rebecca Romijn), Pike appeals to the alien society's better nature citing Earth's own history of conflict.
Introducing each of the Enterprise's main crew members, including younger versions of familiar characters, "Strange New Worlds" feels like an exciting rebirth. This culminates in Pike essentially intoning the mission statement of the series and "Star Trek" as a whole in an impassioned climactic speech. The moment isn't subtle but, with the way that the world is today, subtlety is far overrated. One of the best TV shows streaming on Paramount+, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" rights the franchise ship with its pilot episode.
7. The Expanse
The "Expanse" novel series by author duo Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, writing under the shared pen name of James S.A. Corey, was adapted by Syfy in 2015. The show's opening episode, "Dulcinea," introduces a 23rd century where humanity has colonized much of the solar system, including Mars and the asteroid belt. On a space station in the belt, police detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane) accepts an assignment to locate a missing girl. Meanwhile, a space freighter hauling ice responds to a distress signal near Saturn, only to stumble into a conflict with explosive consequences.
If we're talking about sci-fi pilot episodes that cover an enormous amount of narrative ground, few shows do it better than "The Expanse." "Dulcinea" introduces three separate storylines covering different parts of the cosmos, seemingly disconnected for now, each offering their own perspective to this world. Moreover, each of these stories contain intriguing developments and characters in their own right, to entice audiences back for more. "The Expanse" does its source material justice and that world-building scope spanning an entire solar system is clear right from its pilot.
6. Severance
One of the best TV shows streaming on Apple TV is the 2022 sci-fi thriller "Severance," which provides audiences with a tantalizing workplace mystery. The premiere episode "Good News About Hell" takes viewers deep into the foreboding Lumon Industries. White-collar worker Mark Scout (Adam Scott) arrives for work despite him clearly appearing to be emotionally distraught. The episode goes on to introduce Mark's co-workers, including Helly (Britt Lower), as they work under their meticulous middle manager Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman).
Right from the opening scene with Helly trapped in a conference room, it's clear there's something sinister and off about Lumon. This is elevated by the striking production design behind the series, particularly the brutalist sets within the Lumon offices. This evocative imagery serves as the backdrop for the workplace mystery that's beautifully set up by the pilot. With an intriguing hook with its closing scene featuring Patricia Arquette's enigmatic character, "Good News About Hell" hooks "Severance" viewers in immediately.
5. The Mandalorian
The "Star Wars" franchise was in a rough place given the lackluster response to its recent movies before "The Mandalorian" reinvigorated it. Premiering as a launch title for Disney+ when the platform debuted in 2019, the series is set five years after the events of "Return of the Jedi." The opening episode follows bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as he hunts notorious figures in the lawless regions of the galaxy. When the Mandalorian learns that his latest target is an infant from the same species as Yoda, he decides to spare the child, despite the consequences.
With its analog lived-in aesthetics and neo-Western vibes, "The Mandalorian" was the shot in the arm that the franchise needed. The show's pilot has a confident swagger about it, one that very quickly feels earned as its gunslinger brings in his first contract. And as far as closing scenes, the meeting between Din and Grogu sets up a relationship that has "The Mandalorian" headed to the big screen. The start of "Star Wars" redefining itself on television, "The Mandalorian" made a fantastic first impression.
4. The Last of Us
If there were any doubts if HBO could properly adapt the "Last of Us" video games, they were quickly dispelled by its opening episode. The episode, "When You're Lost in the Darkness," explains the impending apocalypse by fungal infection through a faux '60s talk show before advancing to 2003. Single father Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and his family are caught in the middle of civilization collapsing as those mindlessly infected by a parasitic fungus attack and spread the contagion. In a post-apocalyptic 2023, Joel agrees to escort teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a paramilitary group interested in studying her immunity to the fungal spores.
Dividing its narrative across multiple time periods, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" gives the audience everything they need to know about the apocalypse and its gruff protagonist. This includes a particularly harrowing sequence as Joel tries -– and fails -– to lead his family to safety in the midst of the infection spreading. With this opening, "The Last of Us" hints that we're going to get lost in our feelings while bringing plenty of intense action. Translating video game source material to live-action television is no easy feat, but "When You're Lost in the Darkness" clears this challenge expertly.
3. Lost
The opening episode to "Lost" perfectly captures the chaotically violent nature of its inciting premise with an airliner crashing on a remote island. Protagonist Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) regains his senses in time to start administering emergency medical care to his fellow survivors as absolute pandemonium erupts around him. As the group begins to explore their surroundings, they encounter odd and dangerous phenomena, including an unseen monster that mangles the plane's pilot. This is interspersed with flashbacks leading up to the fateful crash including the surprising reveal that the federal prisoner on the flight is Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly).
"Lost" hits the ground running and maintains that sense of intensity and intrigue as it progresses from its explosive opening scene. Through all the mayhem and mystery, the episode introduces its sizable ensemble cast with enough distinguishing them to get viewers invested. Beyond the crash, the pilot also provides mystery about the island's strange nature and trust issues between the survivors that inform the story. Given how tightly the episode is constructed, it's wild to think that the show's most important character was supposed to die halfway through the pilot.
2. Stranger Things
Not every sci-fi pilot has to be an ambitiously envisioned introduction. Some thrive by simply focusing on a more intimate story at home. That distinction is what makes "The Vanishing of Will Byers," the opening to "Stranger Things," work so well. The episode opens with a ravenous monster terrorizing a government lab in Hawkins, Indiana in 1983 before escaping the top-secret facility. This segues to local boy Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) abruptly disappearing while a mysterious girl (Millie Bobby Brown) with telekinetic powers surfaces in town.
"The Vanishing of Will Byers" introduces so many vitally important plot threads and characters, balancing them all masterfully. This includes everything from the government conspiracy in Hawkins to the cozy '80s aesthetics that helped define and elevate the series. While the show's creators cringe at Season 1's visual effects quality, we're okay with it and the growing unease that the pilot delivers. Mixing nostalgia with plenty of sci-fi menace, "Stranger Things" definitely got off to a strong start when it premiered in 2016.
1. Battlestar Galactica (2004)
If you're a fan of sci-fi TV, you knew that the 2003 "Battlestar Galactica" was going to be ranked highly on this list. The reimagining of the cult classic '70s series kicked things off with a bang as the robotic Cylons launch a devastating nuclear strike on humanity. Spared from this opening onslaught is an aging battlecruiser, the Galactica, which leads the surviving remnants of the human race to search for a safe haven on Earth. In close pursuit are the Cylons, intent on exterminating humanity as they close in on the spacefaring flotilla.
The premiere two-parter for "Battlestar Galactica" looks and feels like a movie, with an epically realized story to boot. It's very clear that the series is a tonal far cry from the campy show that it essentially remakes, taking its story very seriously. But for as bleak as the two-parter gets, the story never gets off-putting but rather keeps audiences on the edge of their seat to see how the survivors will escape. Tautly delivered and all the more impressive since it's technically a pair of television movies, "Battlestar Galactica" is a masterclass in delivering a sci-fi pilot.