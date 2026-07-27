Why Neagley From Reacher Looks So Familiar

Fourteen years after making her professional acting debut and eight years after headlining "Channel Zero" Season 4, Maria Sten has her second starring role in a TV show. It's not yet known if "Neagley" will continue beyond its first season, but the initial batch of eight episodes will follow the main character as she investigates an accident that took the life of an old friend.

Sten's rise in Hollywood amid her role on "Reacher" could benefit even more from the release of "Neagley." She recently told Entertainment Weekly about the joy of transitioning from a supporting role to the lead of her own spin-off. "I'm so excited about the world getting to know Neagley a little bit better," she said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to just dive deeper into this character, you know? I've lived with her for quite a while now and I'm so thrilled to just get to sort of scratch the surface a little bit further compared to what we've seen so far."

Before "Neagley" arrives on Prime Video on September 16, "Reacher" Season 4 will premiere on August 12. All in all, it appears fans of the Prime Video franchise will be seeing Sten's character on their screens a lot in the near future.