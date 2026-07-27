Why Neagley From Reacher Looks So Familiar
Prime Video subscribers will soon be able to stream the "Reacher" spin-off series "Neagley," and some viewers might recognize star Maria Sten from other projects.
Frances Neagley, a close ally of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) appears in all three seasons so far of Prime Video's "Reacher," but before joining the cast of the action series, she mostly took on smaller gigs. Sten did numerous short films from 2012 to 2017 before she landed her first major TV role in "Channel Zero." Sten led Season 4 of the Syfy horror anthology series as Jillian Hope Hodgson, who finds terrifying secrets in her husband's childhood home after moving in.
Sten's other prominent TV endeavor prior to "Reacher" and "Neagley" is "Swamp Thing," which features the Danish actress as tenacious local journalist Liz Tremayne. Airing in 2019, the show put a spotlight on the titular comic book character in a manner critics and audiences enjoyed, though DC Universe opted to cancel "Swamp Thing" instead of proceeding with a second season.
Neagley is Maria Sten's second lead TV role
Fourteen years after making her professional acting debut and eight years after headlining "Channel Zero" Season 4, Maria Sten has her second starring role in a TV show. It's not yet known if "Neagley" will continue beyond its first season, but the initial batch of eight episodes will follow the main character as she investigates an accident that took the life of an old friend.
Sten's rise in Hollywood amid her role on "Reacher" could benefit even more from the release of "Neagley." She recently told Entertainment Weekly about the joy of transitioning from a supporting role to the lead of her own spin-off. "I'm so excited about the world getting to know Neagley a little bit better," she said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to just dive deeper into this character, you know? I've lived with her for quite a while now and I'm so thrilled to just get to sort of scratch the surface a little bit further compared to what we've seen so far."
Before "Neagley" arrives on Prime Video on September 16, "Reacher" Season 4 will premiere on August 12. All in all, it appears fans of the Prime Video franchise will be seeing Sten's character on their screens a lot in the near future.