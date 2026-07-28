Why Cal Jones From Sullivan's Crossing Looks So Familiar

You'd be remiss to talk about Murray's acting resume without mentioning his most famous role. Murray first made a name for himself on TV when he starred as Lucas Scott on "One Tree Hill" from 2003 to 2009. Revolving around the high school and early adult years of Lucas and his classmates, the show's first six seasons see Lucas grow from a committed basketball player to a fulfilled writer with a promising future — but not without enduring all kinds of challenges and setbacks. Murray also guest-starred in the ninth and final season of "One Tree Hill" to round off Lucas's arc.

This classic CW show may have been Murray's first major gig in showbiz, but the fame it afforded him hasn't always been a positive. In fact, the scrutiny of being under the spotlight almost made him quit acting. Even so, Murray appreciates the ups and downs of his early career. "I'm grateful for all of it," he told HuffPost in 2014. "Every single experience gave me something else to really pull from and learn from and without them and without the people who were around me, I would have never been able to figure out things as an artist."

"Sullivan's Crossing" has officially been renewed for Season 5, so it won't be too long before Murray returns to TV screens. In the meantime, you can get your fix by streaming Seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix or "One Tree Hill" on Hulu and HBO Max.