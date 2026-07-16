Sullivan's Crossing Season 5 Picked Up By The CW

"Sullivan's Crossing" will continue to air Stateside: The CW announced on Thursday that it has picked up Season 5 of the Canadian drama.

"I could not be more excited that 'Sullivan's Crossing' will be returning for its fifth season," creator and executive producer Roma Roth said in a statement. "From the beginning, my goal was to create a long-running series that would resonate deeply with a global audience, and I'm thrilled that our fans have supported us every step of the way. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished alongside our valued partners, crew, and cast and remain committed to guiding the series as we continue to build on our success with Season 5."

The announcement comes after a behind-the-scenes shake-up earlier this month when Roth announced she'd be stepping down as showrunner for Season 5. Floyd Kane ("Diggstown") is stepping in as head writer and will handle day-to-day responsibilities, with Roth staying on as an EP.

The 10-episode fifth season is set to debut on The CW in 2027. The network has not yet announced an exact release date.