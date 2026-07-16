Sullivan's Crossing Season 5 Picked Up By The CW
"Sullivan's Crossing" will continue to air Stateside: The CW announced on Thursday that it has picked up Season 5 of the Canadian drama.
"I could not be more excited that 'Sullivan's Crossing' will be returning for its fifth season," creator and executive producer Roma Roth said in a statement. "From the beginning, my goal was to create a long-running series that would resonate deeply with a global audience, and I'm thrilled that our fans have supported us every step of the way. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished alongside our valued partners, crew, and cast and remain committed to guiding the series as we continue to build on our success with Season 5."
The announcement comes after a behind-the-scenes shake-up earlier this month when Roth announced she'd be stepping down as showrunner for Season 5. Floyd Kane ("Diggstown") is stepping in as head writer and will handle day-to-day responsibilities, with Roth staying on as an EP.
The 10-episode fifth season is set to debut on The CW in 2027. The network has not yet announced an exact release date.
What is Sullivan's Crossing about?
Debuting on The CW in 2023, "Sullivan's Crossing" stars Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who returns to her rural Canadian hometown of Timberlake, Nova Scotia. "One Tree Hill" alum Chad Michael Murray co-stars as local love interest Cal. The cast originally included "Gilmore Girls" veteran Scott Patterson, who played Maggie's father, Henry Sullivan, aka Sully.
But Patterson left the show after three seasons, saying in a statement: "The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue." The actor also expressed annoyance when showrunner Roma Roth implied that it was the show's decision not to bring Patterson back, "when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise."
"Sullivan's Crossing" returned for Season 4 — without Patterson — in April. (See how the show explained Sully's absence here.) The latest episodes saw Maggie finally feeling like her life at the Crossing was falling into place after embracing a new direction for her career and renewing her commitment to Cal. But when Maggie's ex-husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), arrived with a shocking revelation, her world was once again thrown into turmoil. Season 4 wrapped its 10-episode run in June.
Will you be heading back to "Sullivan's Crossing" for Season 5 on The CW? Sound off in the comments!