5 Darkest Rick And Morty Episodes, Ranked

The line between horror and humor on "Rick and Morty" has always been blurred. One of its funniest running gags, for instance, is Rick endowing his machines with sentience only for them to instantly suffer an existential crisis. To be given the thoughts and feelings of a regular person but told your only purpose in life is to pass the butter? It's an idea so horrifying you have no choice but to laugh.

"I think the darkness is balanced for comedy," co-creator Dan Harmon told The Washington Post in 2015. "When our show goes really dark, to me, it's part of a larger joke, a very large joke. The universe is insane and sick and unpredictable and just when you think it's going to zig it zags cosmically and so that is the thing that we need to be able to laugh at."

Although "Rick and Morty" regularly ventures into dark territory, this list centers on five episodes that went far darker than viewers bargained for. These episodes are funny, sure, but don't think about them for too long if you want to get a good night's sleep.