15 Best Animated Sitcoms Ever Made, Ranked

There's something about animation that brings out the best in sitcoms. Be it the visual flexibility, relatable storytelling, or potential for absurdism with little need for justification, cartoons have historically been a great source for comedy in the episodic, situational format. In fact, several of the wildest, most interesting, and just out-and-out funniest sitcoms of all time are animated.

Sure enough, every show on this list of the 15 best animated sitcoms ever made deserves to make any list of the best sitcoms of all time. In one way or another, they all left their mark on both the genre and the world of television at large, and their best episodes remain as hilarious now as they ever were. Naturally, "sitcoms" means that this list will not include slapstick cartoons or heavily serialized shows in the fantasy, sci-fi, or adventure genres. To stay on topic, we're also going to avoid anything that skews too dramatic.