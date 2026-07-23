Law & Order: Reid Scott Leaving, James Badge Dale Joining Series In Season 26

The squad room will look a little different when "Law & Order" returns for Season 26 this fall: Reid Scott, who plays Det. Vincent Riley, is leaving the long-running series.

Per Deadline, Scott's departure comes because the "Veep" alum, who is based in California, no longer wanted to spend a large chunk of the year apart from his family. "Law & Order" films in New York City.

Scott, who joined the procedural in Season 23, reportedly will appear in some upcoming episodes so that his character can have a proper send-off. At some point in Season 26, as well, James Badge Dale ("Hightown") will join the cast as a senior detective.

TVLine has reached out to NBC and Scott for comment.