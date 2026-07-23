Law & Order: Reid Scott Leaving, James Badge Dale Joining Series In Season 26
The squad room will look a little different when "Law & Order" returns for Season 26 this fall: Reid Scott, who plays Det. Vincent Riley, is leaving the long-running series.
Per Deadline, Scott's departure comes because the "Veep" alum, who is based in California, no longer wanted to spend a large chunk of the year apart from his family. "Law & Order" films in New York City.
Scott, who joined the procedural in Season 23, reportedly will appear in some upcoming episodes so that his character can have a proper send-off. At some point in Season 26, as well, James Badge Dale ("Hightown") will join the cast as a senior detective.
TVLine has reached out to NBC and Scott for comment.
Who else will be in the cast for Season 26?
The Season 26 cast of "Law & Order" will include returning players Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Maura Tierney, and Odelya Halevi (who recently announced she's pregnant with her first child). The series will air in a new time slot — Thursdays at 10/9c, following "Law & Order: SVU" at 9 — and will kick off with a premiere on October 8.
In addition to playing Det. Ray Abruzzo on "Hightown," Dale's TV work includes "1923," "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy," "Rubicon," "Rescue Me," and "24." His film resume includes "The Departed," "13 Hours," and World War Z."
"Law & Order" was renewed for Season 26 in May.
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