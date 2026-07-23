Elizabeth Mitchell, Rose Reid, And More To Star In Small-Town Music Drama Abilene For Great American Media (Exclusive)

Great American Media's next original series is looking to pull on your heartstrings — and maybe your guitar strings, too. "Abilene," an ensemble drama series about a young musician looking for a fresh start, will stream on Great American Pure Flix in early 2027, also airing on Great American Family and GFAM+, TVLine has learned exclusively.

"Abilene" stars Rose Reid ("Christmas on Every Page") in the title role. Though she doesn't initially intend on putting down roots in the "quiet, weathered" town of Fair Haven, Ohio, Abilene (aka Abby) forms an unexpected bond with a local family, even accepting a job working at their cider mill. "Through music, hard work, and the quiet grace of a community that believes in second chances, Abby begins a journey worth exploring," reads the official logline.

"'Abilene' was born out of a love for the people and places that make small-town America so special," says series creator Nicholas DiBella. "It's a world filled with music, orchards, front porches, family traditions, and the belief that hope can still change a life. We feel incredibly blessed to have found a partner in Great American Media, whose appreciation for uplifting storytelling aligns so beautifully with the spirit of 'Abilene.'"

DiBella also serves as showrunner of "Abilene," executive-producing alongside co-showrunner Brent Ryan Green, Jim Pavone, Chris Bueno, and Sheila Hart. The show hails from Faith Street Films and Toy Gun Films.

"Abilene" also stars Elizabeth Mitchell ("The Santa Clauses") as Hannah, Eric Close ("Nashville") as Ben, Jordan Belfi ("All American") as Lashay, Andrew Ferguson ("Faith and Forgiveness: A Duck Dynasty Love Story") as Matt, Michael Pavone ("The Mystery of Her") as John, Johnathon Schaech ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow") as Al, Kevin Quinn ("A Week Away") as Noah, Taylor Kalupa ("The Chosen") as Kayla, and singer-songwriter Riley Clemmons as Sam.

Will you be starting over with "Abeline" in 2027? Check out another exclusive first-look photo of Reid in the titular role below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

Great American Family



