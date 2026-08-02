Dick Van Dyke's Medical Drama Brought In Star Trek Actors For An Alien Abduction Episode

"Diagnosis: Murder" blended medical drama with murder mystery, all with a lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek tone. The series' willingness to play with genre even saw it delve into the world of science fiction on occasion — and what better guest stars for an alien abduction episode than a line-up of "Star Trek" cast members?

"Diagnosis: Murder," which ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001, starred Dick Van Dyke as Dr. Mark Sloan and his real-life son, Barry Van Dyke, as police detective Steve Sloan. The Season 6 episode "Alienated" sees Steve take a fishing trip with his dad's young colleague, Jesse Travis (Charlie Schlatter), only for Jesse to go missing. Five days later, Jesse returns, believing that he's been abducted by aliens. This sparks an investigation involving several characters who'll look very familiar to "Star Trek" fans.

"Alienated" featured George Takei as a mysterious man in black; Walter Koenig as a crisis consultant who's later revealed to be a part of the alien conspiracy; and Grace Lee Whitney as another apparent alien abductee. Meanwhile, Wil Wheaton played Forest Ranger Gary Barton, and "Star Trek" franchise stalwart Majel Barrett appeared as the leader of an alien encounter support group.