Hal Williams' Hit '80s Sitcom Launched Watchmen Star Regina King's Career

At one point during his legendary TV career, Hal Williams co-starred with Regina King in her Hollywood breakthrough role. Williams passed away at the age of 91 in July 2026, prompting many memories of his greatest projects and performances. Before King starred in HBO's "Watchmen" and appeared in other acclaimed shows like "The Leftovers" and "American Crime," she appeared on the sitcom "227" alongside Williams.

Set in 1980s Washington D.C., "227" detailed the lives of ordinary people living in a middle-class apartment building numbered 227. The show featured King as Brenda Jenkins, marking her first recurring TV role. A central character and the teenage daughter of Williams' Lester Jenkins and Marla Gibbs' Mary Jenkins, King's Brenda took part in almost every episode of "227." The series aired five seasons from 1985 to 1990 on NBC and garnered significant praise for its authentic portrayal of Black American families.

King has mostly shown up in movies since her days on "227," but has occasionally returned to her TV roots. Her most recent lead TV role as Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, in "Watchmen" won her the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie in 2020.