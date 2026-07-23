The Morning Show To End With Season 5 — Find Out When It'll Air

"The Morning Show" will sign off for the last time sometime in 2027.

The Apple TV series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will end with Season 5, TVLine has learned. The streamer renewed the drama for a fifth season in September 2025, ahead of its Season 4 premiere.

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, who also executive-produce, the Season 5 cast will include returning players Karen Pittman, Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, and Jon Hamm.

Season 5 also will see Jeff Daniels ("The Newsroom") recur as a character named Lukas, a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm. Other new faces in the coming season include Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy"), Renee Rapp ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"), Sean Hayes ("Will & Grace"), and Lizzy Caplan ("Masters of Sex").