The Morning Show To End With Season 5 — Find Out When It'll Air
"The Morning Show" will sign off for the last time sometime in 2027.
The Apple TV series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will end with Season 5, TVLine has learned. The streamer renewed the drama for a fifth season in September 2025, ahead of its Season 4 premiere.
In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, who also executive-produce, the Season 5 cast will include returning players Karen Pittman, Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, and Jon Hamm.
Season 5 also will see Jeff Daniels ("The Newsroom") recur as a character named Lukas, a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm. Other new faces in the coming season include Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy"), Renee Rapp ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"), Sean Hayes ("Will & Grace"), and Lizzy Caplan ("Masters of Sex").
How did Season 4 end?
On Thursday, Apple TV released two first-look images of the upcoming final run of episodes. In the first, which you can see at the top of this post, Alex appears to be interviewing Bradley. The photo on the screen behind Alex indicates that Bradley has written a book — perhaps titled "The Price of Freedom"? — that we're guessing might be a chronicle of her time as a prisoner in Belarus in Season 4.
Bradley, of course, eventually was freed, thanks to the efforts of Alex and her former boyfriend, Paul. Elsewhere in the hour, Bradley worked with Cory to out UBN board member Celine as having covered up a damning Environmental Protection Agency story years before. By the end of the episode, it was unclear whether Alex would continue at the network. But she's definitely at a network in that top photo. (For the full finale breakdown, make sure to check out our recap.)
The second photo, above, appears to show Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a lighter moment on the fictional set.
Do you have thoughts and/or feelings about Season 5 being a swan song for "The Morning Show"? Hit the comments, and let us know!