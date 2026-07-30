How Rhoda's Creators Accidentally Got The Mary Tyler Moore Show Spin-Off Canceled

The '70s sitcom "Rhoda" boasted high viewership from its first episode, while Episode 8, "Rhoda's Wedding," had the second-highest viewership of any TV episode at the time. The first season of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" spin-off was so successful, CBS was already looking at one of its characters, Rhoda's sister, Brenda Morgenstern (Julie Kavner), for yet another series.

The biggest indication of how unstoppable "Rhoda" seemed was the pay dispute between lead actress Valerie Harper and CBS. While Harper would be fired from her later show, "Valerie," in an attempt to negotiate for better pay, she successfully strong-armed the network into boosting her salary from $10,000 to $17,500 a week between seasons 1 and 2 of "Rhoda." Viewership slipped in Season 3, however, after the writers made one big controversial decision: They destroyed Rhoda's marriage, under the belief that it would lead to funnier storylines.

"We painted ourselves into a corner creatively," one of the producers told the Dispatch about the first two seasons. Harper herself later told the Herald-Times that the network had heavily restricted the sort of storylines married Rhoda could have. The show was barred from writing about "sex, double entendre, or sophisticated comedy," Harper said, adding, "When the producers agreed to the separation, the writers immediately had a dozen good story ideas." The couple separated in the Season 3 premiere, although it would take another 17 episodes before Valerie's husband Joe (David Groh) officially left the show.