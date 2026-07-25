Ransom Canyon Season 2 Ends On A High For Staten And Quinn; EP Teases 'Big, Juicy Events' In Possible Season 3

Warning: This interview spoils the finale of "Ransom Canyon" Season 2, now streaming on Netflix.

After two seasons of agonizing starts and stops, Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly) finally find their way back to each other in the second season finale of "Ransom Canyon." But has the couple really arrived at their happily ever after? And more importantly, now that she's living with him at the Double K Ranch, do we hear wedding bells in their future?

"Possibly," showrunner April Blair tells TVLine, clarifying that a third season has yet to be officially ordered by Netflix. "But I'm a big believer that not everybody's happily ever after has to be a wedding. Quinn is not a 20-something-year-old girl, and I don't think her goal has ever been to get married and have kids — she probably would have already. So it's like, what does that look like for them? It might be a little different, but there will be some big, juicy events."

One of those events, Blair says, would be big enough to merit a return from Quinn's mother Claire (Patricia Clarkson), though she's not ready to reveal exactly what it is yet.

"In Season 3 we're going to hit other pockets of building out this world," Blair teases. "There's definitely a big event in Season 3 that Claire in some form will need to show up for — whether that's in person or over FaceTime with the deputy from Encinitas, we haven't gotten to that episode yet. We're currently in the writer's room for Season 3, but we're just at the beginning."