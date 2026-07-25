Ransom Canyon Season 2 Ends On A High For Staten And Quinn; EP Teases 'Big, Juicy Events' In Possible Season 3
Warning: This interview spoils the finale of "Ransom Canyon" Season 2, now streaming on Netflix.
After two seasons of agonizing starts and stops, Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly) finally find their way back to each other in the second season finale of "Ransom Canyon." But has the couple really arrived at their happily ever after? And more importantly, now that she's living with him at the Double K Ranch, do we hear wedding bells in their future?
"Possibly," showrunner April Blair tells TVLine, clarifying that a third season has yet to be officially ordered by Netflix. "But I'm a big believer that not everybody's happily ever after has to be a wedding. Quinn is not a 20-something-year-old girl, and I don't think her goal has ever been to get married and have kids — she probably would have already. So it's like, what does that look like for them? It might be a little different, but there will be some big, juicy events."
One of those events, Blair says, would be big enough to merit a return from Quinn's mother Claire (Patricia Clarkson), though she's not ready to reveal exactly what it is yet.
"In Season 3 we're going to hit other pockets of building out this world," Blair teases. "There's definitely a big event in Season 3 that Claire in some form will need to show up for — whether that's in person or over FaceTime with the deputy from Encinitas, we haven't gotten to that episode yet. We're currently in the writer's room for Season 3, but we're just at the beginning."
Ransom Canyon Season 3 will explore the 'messy reality' of Quinn and Staten's relationship
Regardless of whether or not there are wedding bells in Quinn and Staten's future, their next challenge is clear to Minka Kelly: "I think we first have to see if they're capable of domesticated life together," she tells TVLine with a laugh.
"That seems more interesting, the messy reality of what that entails, you know?" Kelly adds. "It's like, now you're living together, now you've gotten everything you wanted, but can you handle it? Do you still choose each other after seeing the worst in each other? What does that all look like? That's something I'm super excited about, looking to Season 3."
Are you glad that Staten and Quinn ended up together at the end of "Ransom Canyon" Season 2? And what are your hopes and predictions for the couple in a potential third season of the Netflix drama? Grade it via our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.