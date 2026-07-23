Ransom Canyon Boss Explains Several Major Cast Exits In Season 2 Premiere

"Ransom Canyon" returned for its second season on Thursday, July 23, but not every familiar face from Season 1 is back for another ride.

Now streaming on Netflix, the premiere wastes little time addressing the departures of several major characters from Season 1 — Staten's ranching nemesis Davis (played by Eoin Macken), Davis' son Reid Collins (Andrew Liner), and Davis' ex-wife Paula Jo (Meta Golding). All three characters played vital roles in Season 1, key pieces in the show's main love triangles, but none of them return in Season 2.

Netflix

Instead, Quinn (Minka Kelly) returns home to Ransom Canyon, where Ellie (Marianly Tejada) quickly brings her up to speed about the trio's surprising whereabouts. "Once the pipeline was in, [Austin Water and Power] cut bait," Ellie explains. "All that money dried up. A half dozen ranches folded. A bunch of them just sold out and cashed in." Without missing a beat, Quinn asks, "Davis?" and Ellie confirms that he was among those who took the money and headed to Austin. As for the other two, Davis is apparently "reconciling" with Paula Jo, while Reid is off taking classes at Texas A&M.

Part of the reason the Collins family was written out of "Ransom Canyon" was because of the fans' collective response to Davis as a romantic rival for Staten (Josh Duhamel), according to showrunner April Blair.

"Eoin Macken is an incredible actor, but he had a lot to shoulder in Season 1," Blair tells TVLine. "He was playing the antagonist who was doing all this shady stuff, but then he was also the love interest. By the end of the season, once we'd put it all together, what I realized is that no one was rooting for Quinn to be with Davis. It was more of a 'no, don't go there' kind of thing."

At the risk of spoiling too much, let's just say that Quinn does get a new potential love interest in Season 2 — and he gives Staten a run for his money in every conceivable way.