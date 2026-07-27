House Of The Dragon Kills [Spoiler] In Stomach-Turning Episode 6 — Read Recap

In last week's "House of the Dragon," Ser Criston Cole made a speech invoking The Seven. And The Stranger must've heard him, because the reaper-like new god came for the knight in this Sunday's episode.

Cole dies during the hour, an event you might've guessed was coming given how much he seemed to invite it at the end of the previous installment. But how does it happen? And what else is going on in Westeros? Read on for the highlights of Episode 6.

Cole and his remaining men happen upon a desolate military camp, which is filled with the dead bodies of slaughtered rivermen. But Cole knows something isn't quite right, and his hunch bears out when some of the corpses suddenly spring into life and start slaughtering the Green army. (Side note: I know this is the "Game of Thrones"verse, where dead bodies can reanimate with murderous intent. But for clarity's sake: These soldiers were just playing possum.)

I'll say this for Ser Criston: His fatalistic mission seems to have made him sword-, dagger-, and mace-proof; the man slides through that field, killing at will, like a knife through fresh-from-the-oven lemon cake. But once he and his men have felled everyone they see, they realize that the pretend-dead were just a ruse: Cole is surrounded by Rhaenyra-loyal forces.

Oscar Tully and Roderick Dustin approach and vow to end Cole and his forces. Ser Criston points out that some of the Tully army also won't survive the skirmish. "What better way to die than blade in hand?" Dustin shouts back. So Cole retrieves Alicent's handkerchief from his sleeve, wraps it around the hilt of his sword, and challenges Dustin and Tully to a two-on-one fight. But before anything else can happen, a sniper puts an arrow into Cole's torso, then another, then a final one through his face. Ser Criston falls, dead, as the Green army rushes in to finish off what's left of the Black.

R.I.P., Ser Criston. You were a sulky hypocrite and pretty useless overall, but I did love how Fabien Frankel played you.