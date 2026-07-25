TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Fabien Frankel

THE PERFORMER | Fabien Frankel

THE SHOW | "House of the Dragon"

THE EPISODE | "Unbowed and Unbent" (July 19, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | Would we want to follow Ser Criston Cole into battle, especially after the events of this week's "House of the Dragon"? Hell no — the knight seems to have lost his damn mind. But were we captivated by Fabien Frankel's performance as his character made clear his fatalistic intentions? Absolutely.

The scene in question went down toward the end of the hour, while what was left of the Hightower army rested in the forest. When a shocked Gwayne realized that Criston had no intention of surviving their doomed military campaign, and neither did he care if anyone else made it out alive, Frankel gave off a calm that belied the subject matter at hand. His gaze was steady. His voice was soft, yet firm. And Frankel's matter-of-fact tone tapped into something the character had been feeling for years: Cole no longer wanted to be a tool wielded by the nobles whose approval he'd once courted.

Then the knight got a wee bit delusional, and Frankel only got better. Contrary to his bombastic claims, Ser Criston decidedly is not the realm's greatest warrior, and he's certainly not clear-eyed. But he is played by someone who conveys a lot with small, quiet choices. To wit: Frankel easily laid out his character's glorious-in-death future, but chose to duck his head and soften his voice when he got to the part about how even Alicent would hear the songs people would sing about his valor.

Frankel's delivery of that last line gave us so much insight into his character, a soldier whose entire adult life has been marked by his secret, sustained, and — we'll say it — twisted affair with the Green queen. Against our better judgment, we we were moved to some sympathy for the knight. Feelings! For Ser Criston?! What better testament to Frankel's work can we give? — Kimberly Roots

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...