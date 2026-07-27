House Of The Dragon's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth: Shooting That Foul Episode 6 Scene 'Was The Most Game Of Thrones Day I've Ever Had'

TVLINE | This episode feels like the first time we're really understanding what Daeron may be thinking and feeling. He's been playing it so close to the vest. Talk to me a little bit about conversations you had with Ryan [Condal, showrunner] or the director about like what we're starting to see of your character in this episode.

BENJAMIN EVAN AINSWORTH | We had discussions early on with like Ryan and Freddie Fox and James Norton, too, just speaking a bit about the differences between my relationship with those two uncles, one being more of like a fatherly and domineering relationship that Ormond has with Daeron. And then Gwayne's feels much more almost brotherly, like we can talk eye-to-eye with each other, and I can be more myself with him. And I suppose, then, the stakes have escalated the last time Gwayne has been here. I've been styled king. I'm on a coin that's somewhere. I don't know what Ormund's plans are. So [Daeron is] almost trying to keep things together, while also maintaining a certain image of how he has to be around Ormund, out of survival. really.

So when Gwayne comes back, it's almost like there's a weight lifted off his shoulders, but [there's] also a desperation for someone to stay, for someone to connect with. There's so much that has been going on in his own mind that he just wants to talk [about] with somebody. So when Gwayne is almost, like, war-hardened and almost beat in many ways, it's like, "Well what, do I have?" Which I guess comes through in that final moment about his mother. Gwayne's the closest connection he's had to his mother. He was sent to ward in Oldtown. So just the the tension he has with himself: He's half Hightower, half Targaryen, and he feels like he has to be these two different people at once, especially with the way Ormund has manipulated and controlled him.

[Laughs] Sorry, I feel like I'm saying loads of stuff all at once. But I suppose all of that is coming together in this episode.