Carrie: Prime Video Sets October Release For Mike Flanagan's Take On Stephen King's Classic — Plus, Watch A Trailer!
This year's spooky season just got a little more terrifying.
Prime Video's series adaptation of Stephen King's novel "Carrie" will premiere Wednesday, October 7, with all eight episodes releasing at once. The announcement was made Saturday at the streamer's Comic-Con International panel, with showrunner Mike Flanagan ("The Haunting of Hill House") on hand to reveal the show's launch date. (Also announced at Comic-Con: a release date for Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" series.)
A teaser trailer for "Carrie" has also been released — you can watch it above — in which Summer H. Howell ("Channel Zero") makes her debut as the title telekinetically powered teenager.
"All I ever wanted was to go to school. I never did anything to you," Howell's Carrie says via voiceover to the school bullies that are central to her story. "You put in all this effort to make it look like you were my friend. So why? Why not just do that? Why? I know things aren't easy for you either. They're not easy for any of us. And the worst part is that I really could have been your friend."
Among other scenes, the teaser offers a glimpse at the infamous prom sequence... but if you're not familiar with King's book or its other screen adaptations, we won't spoil it here.
More about Mike Flanagan's Carrie
Described as a "fresh, contemporary reimagining of Stephen King's classic story," which will offer "new dimensions" to the source material, Mike Flanagan's take on "Carrie" stars Summer H. Howell as Carrie White, "who has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan)," the official logline reads. "After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence."
In addition to Howell and Sloyan (a frequent collaborator with Flanagan), the "Carrie" cast includes Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Josie Totah, Matthew Lillard, and Amber Midthunder. Flanagan, who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, also directed four of the eight episodes. (See more first-look photos here.)
"Carrie" — which served as King's debut novel in 1974 — has been adapted for the screen multiple times, most memorably in 1976 with Sissy Spacek in the title role; a sequel titled "The Rage: Carrie 2" followed in 1999. Film adaptations of the novel were also released in 2002 (starring Angela Bettis and airing on NBC) and 2013 (starring Chloë Grace Moretz).
How do you feel about this first "Carrie" footage? Will you be giving the show a shot? Tell us below!