Carrie: Prime Video Sets October Release For Mike Flanagan's Take On Stephen King's Classic — Plus, Watch A Trailer!

This year's spooky season just got a little more terrifying.

Prime Video's series adaptation of Stephen King's novel "Carrie" will premiere Wednesday, October 7, with all eight episodes releasing at once. The announcement was made Saturday at the streamer's Comic-Con International panel, with showrunner Mike Flanagan ("The Haunting of Hill House") on hand to reveal the show's launch date. (Also announced at Comic-Con: a release date for Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" series.)

A teaser trailer for "Carrie" has also been released — you can watch it above — in which Summer H. Howell ("Channel Zero") makes her debut as the title telekinetically powered teenager.

"All I ever wanted was to go to school. I never did anything to you," Howell's Carrie says via voiceover to the school bullies that are central to her story. "You put in all this effort to make it look like you were my friend. So why? Why not just do that? Why? I know things aren't easy for you either. They're not easy for any of us. And the worst part is that I really could have been your friend."

Among other scenes, the teaser offers a glimpse at the infamous prom sequence... but if you're not familiar with King's book or its other screen adaptations, we won't spoil it here.