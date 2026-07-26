Save The Dates: Apple's Neuromancer TV Series, Fox Animation Holiday Specials, And More

Apple TV is going full cyberpunk in 2027.

As announced Saturday at Apple's Comic-Con International panel, the streamer's series adaptation of "Neuromancer," starring Callum Turner, will premiere with a two-episode debut on Friday, January 22, 2027. New installments will then roll out weekly on Fridays through March 19.

Based on William Gibson's 1984 novel — the first in his "Sprawl" trilogy, followed by "Count Zero" and "Mona Lisa Overdrive" — "Neuromancer" stars Turner ("Masters of the Air") as Case, a damaged, top-rung super-hacker. Per the official logline, Case is "thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton), a razor-girl assassin, to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

The 10-episode project also stars Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard, and Clémence Poésy; you can watch a new teaser trailer above. (Need other Apple TV recommendations in the meantime? Here are the 25 best shows streaming on the platform.)