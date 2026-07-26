Save The Dates: Apple's Neuromancer TV Series, Fox Animation Holiday Specials, And More
Apple TV is going full cyberpunk in 2027.
As announced Saturday at Apple's Comic-Con International panel, the streamer's series adaptation of "Neuromancer," starring Callum Turner, will premiere with a two-episode debut on Friday, January 22, 2027. New installments will then roll out weekly on Fridays through March 19.
Based on William Gibson's 1984 novel — the first in his "Sprawl" trilogy, followed by "Count Zero" and "Mona Lisa Overdrive" — "Neuromancer" stars Turner ("Masters of the Air") as Case, a damaged, top-rung super-hacker. Per the official logline, Case is "thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton), a razor-girl assassin, to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."
The 10-episode project also stars Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard, and Clémence Poésy; you can watch a new teaser trailer above. (Need other Apple TV recommendations in the meantime? Here are the 25 best shows streaming on the platform.)
In other scheduling news out of Comic-Con...
- Though Fox's "Family Guy" won't return for Season 25 until 2027, the show will drop a Halloween special and holiday special on Hulu later this year (exact date TBA). "Succession" alum Kieran Culkin will lend his voice to the Halloween episode as the Devil himself, as seen in the first-look photo above.
- Similarly, "Bob's Burgers" — also returning to Fox at midseason — will release the holiday short "On the Fort Day of Christmas" later this year on Hulu (exact date TBA).
- Apple TV has unveiled a trailer for Season 2 of sci-fi drama "Dark Matter," premiering Friday, August 28. Watch it below: