5 Times Sitcoms Were Ruined By A Romantic Pairing

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From Jim and Pam's electric chemistry on "The Office" to Mulder and Scully's seven seasons of simmering tension, there's nothing better than a slow burn romance to make a TV show extra exciting.

The problem is that sometimes the show attempts a slow-burn love story the audience doesn't care about, or worse: one the audience actively dislikes. Nobody wished for Tom Haverford and Ann Perkins to get together in Season 4 of "Parks and Recreation," for instance, which made their brief romance an uncomfortable wrench in an otherwise stellar season.

The Tom and Ann storyline was thankfully short-lived, so it didn't damage the series in any major way. The five picks below, however, are a whole different story. Every couple on this list was either clearly doomed from the start or written disastrously once they got together, and they all severely harmed many fans' investment in the series. All the shows on this list are all-time greats, but the couples on this list are all-time flops.