10 Best Miniseries Streaming On Apple TV, Ranked

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Apple TV has built a distinct identity around its limited-series catalog. Like other streamers, they draw on popular contemporary literature for inspiration, turning best-selling page-turners into must-watch television. The divergence, represented in their best work, lies in the execution.

Where one streaming service might produce projects as quick, over-scripted pieces of ephemeral second-screen entertainment, Apple TV strives for an ambitious, extended cinematic experience. In some cases, Emmy and Academy Award-winning directors are brought in to create, executive produce, and direct every single episode, maintaining a sprawling creative vision throughout. The cinematography, pacing, and dramatic action feel richer and more unpredictable, as a result.

Even when a series isn't able to secure A-list talent behind the camera, the cast makes up for it in sheer star power. Apple's miniseries have been proving grounds for a range of skilled actors, from acclaimed TV actors trying to step into larger roles, to blockbuster movie stars looking to subvert audience expectations. When they're at their best, an Apple TV miniseries delivers the most effective drama and powerful performances you'll find on the small screen.