5 Weirdest Sitcoms Of All Time, Ranked

A few sitcoms are all-time fan favorites; others are just plain odd. Whether it be wacky characters or a wild plot, some sitcoms, especially from back in the day, seemed far too weird to stay on the air. Naturally, many of these unique shows struggled to survive for more than a season. There are some, however, that found success in their unabashed quirkiness.

After looking through sitcom history, we've come up with a list of the absolute weirdest of the genre. From non-human main characters to strange settings, these shows took risks. While some of these series may have been short-lived, they certainly created an impact for audiences — whether or not the impact was negative or positive is up to interpretation.