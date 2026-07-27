5 Weirdest Sitcoms Of All Time, Ranked
A few sitcoms are all-time fan favorites; others are just plain odd. Whether it be wacky characters or a wild plot, some sitcoms, especially from back in the day, seemed far too weird to stay on the air. Naturally, many of these unique shows struggled to survive for more than a season. There are some, however, that found success in their unabashed quirkiness.
After looking through sitcom history, we've come up with a list of the absolute weirdest of the genre. From non-human main characters to strange settings, these shows took risks. While some of these series may have been short-lived, they certainly created an impact for audiences — whether or not the impact was negative or positive is up to interpretation.
5. Herman's Head
There's more than meets the eye to Herman Brooks (William Ragsdale). In what appears to be a '90s grown-up version of Pixar's "Inside Out," "Herman's Head" dissects the inner workings of Herman's psyche. His mind is made up of living embodiments of his sensitivity (Molly Hagan), lust (Ken Hudson Campbell), anxiety (Rick Lawless), and intelligence (Peter Mackenzie). Episodes of the series are split between Herman working his nine-to-five job and the often-argumentative conditions inside his head.
The series aired for three seasons on Fox from 1991 to 1994. The premise of "Herman's Head" was certainly original for the time but didn't lead to great ratings. It seemed that critics were divided. In its first season, it ended up in the latter section of Entertainment Weekly's 1991 best and worst of television roundup, but by Season 3, Variety was praising the cast and the writing.
4. Out of This World
In "Out of this World," 13-year-old Evie learns that she's half-alien on her father's side. The series follows Evie as she discovers how to use her newfound powers and how to conceal them from the rest of the world. The high-concept sitcom starred Maureen Flannigan as Evie, Donna Pescow as her mother, and Burt Reynolds as the voice of her alien father who she communicates with through a device known as "the cube."
Thanks to her alien genetics, Evie develops several powers. One of her powers is to "gleep" or will any object into existence. The power she uses most often throughout the series is her ability to freeze and unfreeze time. In later seasons, she gains the ability to teleport. The show garnered mostly negative reviews upon its release but still managed to stay on air from 1987 to 1991.
3. Dinosaurs
"Dinosaurs" was a groundbreaking sitcom that featured a cast made up entirely of full-body, animatronic dinosaur puppets. The series follows the day-to-day life of the blue-collar Sinclair family in 60 million B.C. The dinosaurs experience very human problems in episodes that discuss women's rights, LGBT rights, environmentalism, and more. In a very profound yet dark ending for a sitcom, the Sinclairs face extinction in their final episode after triggering the Ice Age.
The series aired from 1991 to 1994 on ABC and is marked as one of the final projects Jim Henson worked on before passing away in 1990. Of all the characters on the series, Baby Sinclair took the world by storm. Voiced by Kevin Clash (the original voice of Elmo), the chubby baby dino was always chock-full of zingers, including iconic lines such as "Not the mama!" and "I'm the baby! Gotta love me!"
2. Red Dwarf
Science fiction and sitcoms are usually very separate genres, but "Red Dwarf" married the two together. The British series aired from 1988 to 1999 and once again from 2009 to 2020. Created by Rob Grant and Doug Naylor, the show follows sloppy Dave Lister (Craig Charles), the last human alive, and some wacky alien friends as they navigate life on the Red Dwarf, a mining ship. Set in deep space, the series incorporates plenty of classic British sitcom humor.
Dave's cast of friends includes a humanoid cat creature, a hologram of his dead coworker, a not-so-intelligent AI, and a large-headed robot. While the sitcom may seem anything but down to Earth (literally), its discussions of impending doom and loneliness combined with absurd comedy were what drove its success. The show's ratings peaked at 8.05 million during its 1999 season, an all-time high for a BBC2 sitcom. In the case of "Red Dwarf," it seems that the show went down the cult classic path rather than becoming a forgotten fever dream.
1. The Flying Nun
In a sitcom so odd that it almost put a complete halt to Sally Field's career, "The Flying Nun" soared onto screens between 1967 and 1970. The show follows Sister Bertrille, a nun who uses her ability to fly to help those in need. Surprisingly, Sister Bertrille's gift of flight is not granted to her by the grace of God but by some form of fantastical quasi-science — when the wind catches on her headdress, she's able to glide around freely.
The plot was certainly unique, but Field wasn't happy to be included. After her success on "Gidget," ABC producers wanted to keep Field on the air. To do so, they developed "The Flying Nun," which Field found absolutely ridiculous at first. However, she chose to take it on to maintain her momentum in Hollywood. After "The Flying Nun" came to an end, Field said she "couldn't get in a room to audition. I couldn't get on the list. They thought they already knew what I was. 'No, thanks. We don't want any of that'" (via People).