Sullivan's Crossing Star Morgan Kohan Played An Iconic Batman Sidekick In The Arrowverse

Before her passionate on-screen love triangle in rural Canada, "Sullivan's Crossing" star Morgan Kohan briefly appeared as a superhero in "Batwoman." The actress who stars as Maggie Sullivan in the drama series played the DC character Stephanie Brown in Season 2, Episode 13, of The CW's Arrowverse TV show.

In the 2021 episode "I'll Give You a Clue," Stephanie finds herself held captive by her supervillain father Arthur Brown/Cluemaster (Rick Miller) after she rejects his offer to team up following his escape from prison. Stephanie is eventually freed and joins forces with Ryan/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Mary/Poison Ivy (Nicole Kang), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Luke/Batwing (Camrus Johnson) to take down Cluemaster. Something romantic begins to brew between Stephanie and Luke, though it never has a chance to develop further.

Despite Kohan's Stephanie appearing in only one episode of "Batwoman," incorporating the comic book character into the show was a huge deal for writer Natalie Abrams, who devised Stephanie's live-action debut during a bout of depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "For anyone who knows Stephanie's enigmatic father Cluemaster, writing this script was no easy feat," Abrams wrote in a thread on X. "But one of my fave moments I've ever written is in this episode. Seeing that first photo of @MorganKohan, who is pitch perfect as Stephanie, in costume was an adrenaline rush of joy I'll never be able to explain. ... Stephanie Brown gave me life when I so desperately needed it. And now she's a real character in the Arrowverse."