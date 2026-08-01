"Welcome Back, Kotter" ran for four seasons on ABC from 1975 to 1979, and it certainly isn't among the forgotten shows of the decade. Its memorable characters, youthful energy, and fast-paced comedy left a lasting impression, but more than 50 years later, it remains best known as the project that launched John Travolta's career.

Created by Alan Sacks and Gabe Kaplan, who starred as the titular teacher, "Kotter" drew inspiration from the Brooklyn school Kaplan attended in his youth. The sitcom follows Gabe Kotter as he returns to his alma mater to teach a remedial class known as the Sweathogs. Although the series occasionally tackled serious issues, its supposedly troubled students were generally harmless, and the tone remained lighthearted.

"Kotter" received four Emmy nominations during its run, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1976. Its ratings began declining in Season 3, and several changes failed to reverse the decline. Multiple spin-offs were developed, but only the short-lived "Mr. T and Tina," which almost starred "Star Trek" legend George Takei, made it to air.

Off-network syndication began in 1980, helping keep "Kotter" in the pop culture zeitgeist long after it ended. While Travolta remained firmly in the spotlight, several of his co-stars pursued quieter careers, and others have since died. Here is what happened to the cast of "Welcome Back, Kotter."