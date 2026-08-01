What Happened To The Cast Of Welcome Back, Kotter?
"Welcome Back, Kotter" ran for four seasons on ABC from 1975 to 1979, and it certainly isn't among the forgotten shows of the decade. Its memorable characters, youthful energy, and fast-paced comedy left a lasting impression, but more than 50 years later, it remains best known as the project that launched John Travolta's career.
Created by Alan Sacks and Gabe Kaplan, who starred as the titular teacher, "Kotter" drew inspiration from the Brooklyn school Kaplan attended in his youth. The sitcom follows Gabe Kotter as he returns to his alma mater to teach a remedial class known as the Sweathogs. Although the series occasionally tackled serious issues, its supposedly troubled students were generally harmless, and the tone remained lighthearted.
"Kotter" received four Emmy nominations during its run, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1976. Its ratings began declining in Season 3, and several changes failed to reverse the decline. Multiple spin-offs were developed, but only the short-lived "Mr. T and Tina," which almost starred "Star Trek" legend George Takei, made it to air.
Off-network syndication began in 1980, helping keep "Kotter" in the pop culture zeitgeist long after it ended. While Travolta remained firmly in the spotlight, several of his co-stars pursued quieter careers, and others have since died. Here is what happened to the cast of "Welcome Back, Kotter."
Gabe Kaplan (Gabe Kotter)
Gabe Kaplan was a stand-up comic before making his onscreen acting debut in "Welcome Back, Kotter," which he co-created. He also received writing credits on three episodes. Due to contract disputes with the network, Kaplan appeared in only eight of the final season's 23 episodes, with the show explaining Mr. Kotter's absence by promoting him to vice principal.
After "Kotter" ended, Kaplan returned to stand-up. He wrote and starred in the 1981 comedy special "Gabe Kaplan: Just for Laughs," then created and starred in the short-lived sitcom "Lewis & Clark" and played the title role in the film "Groucho." He also guest-starred on "Murder, She Wrote" and appeared in the TV movie "The Hoboken Chicken Emergency" in 1984. Kaplan did not take another acting role until "Jack the Dog" in 2001, and in 2018, he voiced Abe Ziegler in an episode of "BoJack Horseman."
Kaplan's more recent credits have largely consisted of podcast appearances, including "WTF with Marc Maron" in 2021. He is also well known in the poker world, having played in his first World Series of Poker while "Kotter" was still on the air. He later hosted "High Stakes Poker" on and off between 2006 and 2022.
John Travolta (Vinnie Barbarino)
John Travolta is the most famous actor to come out of "Welcome Back, Kotter." The role of Vinnie Barbarino made the 21-year-old one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the '70s. Barbarino, the leader of the Sweathogs, had plenty of bravado despite being dense. He was also known for his catchphrase, "Up your nose with a rubber hose."
By the time "Kotter" ended, Travolta had starred in "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever," which earned him an Academy Award nomination. During the sitcom's run, he also appeared in "Carrie" and starred in the TV movie "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble." As his film career took off, Travolta was reduced to guest-star status in Season 4, appearing in 10 of its 23 episodes.
Travolta has since built a filmography of more than 100 acting credits. His first movie of the 1980s, "Urban Cowboy," was a massive hit, but the rest of the decade proved difficult. "Blow Out" was well received by critics but struggled financially, while "Stayin' Alive," "Two of a Kind," and "Perfect" were all panned. "Look Who's Talking" made him a box-office success again in 1989, but his major comeback came with 1994's "Pulp Fiction," which earned him a second Oscar nomination.
Travolta went on to make "Get Shorty," "Phenomenon," "Face/Off," "Primary Colors," "Hairspray," and more. In 2016, he earned his first Emmy nomination for playing Robert Shapiro in "American Crime Story." He also became known for his love of aviation and, in 2026, made his directorial debut with "Propeller: One-Way Night Coach," based on his 1997 book of the same name. The 60-minute film debuted at Cannes, where he received an honorary Palme d'Or.
Ron Palillo (Arnold Horshack)
Ron Palillo is best known for playing the foolish but lovable Arnold Horshack on "Welcome Back, Kotter." Considered the class clown among the Sweathogs, Horshack was also often the group's most vulnerable member. Palillo appeared in all but one episode of the series.
In the '80s, Palillo was in episodes of "The Love Boat," "The A-Team," "CHiPs," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Cagney & Lacey." His film credits during that decade included "The Tempest," "Surf II," and "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives."
Palillo also lent his voice to animated projects including "Superman," "A Pup Named Scooby-Doo," and "Darkwing Duck." His final acting role was in the 2010 movie, "It's a Dog Gone Tale: Destiny's Stand" which he also wrote.
He occasionally played himself, including in the 2003 film "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star" and three episodes of the sitcom "Ellen" in 1996. Palillo died of a heart attack in 2012.
Marcia Strassman (Julie Kotter)
Marcia Strassman played Julie Kotter on "Welcome Back, Kotter," but she famously hated working on the show. She publicly discussed the difficulties of working alongside her onscreen husband, Gabe Kaplan. However, it was later revealed that producer James Komack had been pitting the two actors against each other. 15 years after the series ended, Strassman and Kaplan reconnected.
Strassman continued acting after "Kotter." In the 1980s, she guest-starred on shows including "Magnum, P.I." and "All My Children." She later became known for playing Diane Szalinski in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" in 1989 and 1992, respectively. She reprised the role in the 1994 theme park attraction "Honey, I Shrunk the Audience."
Strassman later appeared in episodes of "Touched by an Angel," "Murder, She Wrote," "Aaahh!!! Real Monsters," and more. She also played Nancy Sterngood in the "Tremors" TV series in 2003. Her final credit was the 2014 film "Looking for Mr. Right." Strassman died later that year at age 66.
Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (Freddie Washington)
Months before "Welcome Back, Kotter" premiered, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs appeared in the seminal coming-of-age film "Cooley High." On "Kotter," he played Sweathog Freddie "Boom Boom" Washington, an athlete who often served as the group's voice of reason. He was also a smooth talker known for saying, "Hi, there," to the ladies and addressing Mr. Kotter as "Mister Kot-TAIR."
Hilton-Jacobs was in every episode of "Kotter." During the show's run, he appeared in the Emmy-winning miniseries "Roots" and starred in the film "Youngblood." He has since amassed more than 100 acting credits, guest-starring on "Hill Street Blues," "Martin," "Roseanne," "Moesha," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Gilmore Girls," and much more. He also starred in the first season of "Alien Nation."
Hilton-Jacobs played Detective Jon Chance in four action films and portrayed Joe Jackson in the miniseries "The Jacksons: An American Dream," which earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1993. In 2021, Hilton-Jacobs received a Daytime Emmy nomination for "A House Divided." In 2024, he had a surprise "Kotter" reunion with John Travolta.
Robert Hegyes (Juan Epstein)
Robert Hegyes was a theater actor before making his television debut in "Welcome Back, Kotter." He played Juan Epstein, a tough-talking Sweathog known for his loyalty and Puerto Rican-Jewish pride. The character often traded banter with Mr. Kotter and had a recurring bit in which he forged absence notes from his mother. Hegyes appeared in every episode of the series.
In the 1980s, Hegyes appeared in the films "Underground Aces," "For Lovers Only," and "Kill Crazy." He also had a cameo in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." He later became known for playing Manny Esposito in 41 episodes of "Cagney & Lacey" and went on to guest-star on "NewsRadio," "Diagnosis Murder," and "So Little Time."
Hegyes also had three directing credits. He helmed the "Kotter" episode "Class Encounters of the Carvelli Kind" and the parody film "E. Nick: A Legend in His Own Mind." In 2007, he wrote, directed, and starred in the online drama "The Venice Walk." Hegyes continued working in theater until his death in 2012 at age 60.
John Sylvester White (Michael Woodman)
John Sylvester White's television career began in the 1950s, when he played Keith Barron in 40 episodes of "Search for Tomorrow." He took a break from acting in the 1960s. Today, he is best known for playing the strict vice principal Mr. Michael Woodman on "Welcome Back, Kotter." The character appeared in all four seasons and was promoted to principal when Mr. Kotter took over his former job. The two men often butted heads over the Sweathogs, whom Woodman had little faith in.
After "Kotter" ended, White appeared in the TV movies "The Last Song" and "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" in 1980. He went on to guest-star on "Alice" and "Mama's Family." His final acting credit was Robert Hegyes' 1984 comedy film "E. Nick: A Legend in His Own Mind." White died in 1988 at the age of 68.
Stephen Shortridge (Beau DeLabarre)
Stephen Shortridge played Beau DeLaBarre in 19 episodes of "Welcome Back, Kotter" during the show's fourth season. He joined the series as a transfer student from New Orleans after being kicked out of several other schools.
Shortridge's later credits included episodes of "Charlie's Angels," "Bosom Buddies," "Murder, She Wrote," and "St. Elsewhere," one of the best medical dramas of all time. He co-starred with Debbie Reynolds in the short-lived sitcom "Aloha Paradise." Beginning in 1987, he played Dave Reed in 51 episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful." Shortridge's final acting credit was the role of Ray in Cameron Crowe's 1989 film "Say Anything." Throughout his acting career, he also appeared in over 50 commercials.
After retiring from acting, Shortridge began focusing on painting. Some of his work can be viewed through Village Gallery. In 2011, he published the book "Deepest Thanks, Deeper Apologies."
Helaine Lembeck (Judy Borden)
Helaine Lembeck played Judy Borden in 13 episodes of "Welcome Back, Kotter" across the show's first three seasons. Borden was an A-student who often clashed with the Sweathogs. She briefly dated Vinnie Barbarino after being assigned to tutor him.
Throughout her career, Lembeck appeared in episodes of "Charlie's Angels," "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "Suddenly Susan," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "Sneaky Pete." Her film roles have included "Roller Boogie," "The Time Traveler's Wife," and more. Lembeck's most recent credits have been in podcast series, including "The Phantom of Ocean Park" in 2026.
Lembeck has also built an extensive career in ADR. Her credits include "The Santa Clause 2," "Wedding Crashers," "Wild Hogs," "Enchanted," "Camp Rock," "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure," and "Snow Day" (2022). Several of those projects were directed by her brother, Michael Lembeck.
Vernee Watson (Vernajean Williams)
Vernee Watson is one of the most recognizable actors from "Welcome Back, Kotter." She played Freddie Washington's girlfriend, Vernajean Williams, in 13 episodes. The character was introduced in the Season 1 episode "Classroom Marriage," in which Washington announced that the couple wanted to marry. Kotter changed their minds by staging a mock wedding in class.
In the late 1970s, Watson appeared in episodes of "Good Times," "What's Happening!!," and "Vega$," and lent her voice to "Scooby's All Stars" and "Super Friends." She also portrayed Lucille Banks in all 44 episodes of the comedy series "Carter Country." In the 1980s, she appeared on "The Jeffersons," "Hill Street Blues," "A Different World," "Murphy Brown," "Married... with Children," and more.
Watson's television career continued to thrive in the 1990s. She could be seen or heard on shows including "Batman: The Animated Series," "Party of Five," "Animaniacs," and "Sister, Sister." During that decade, she became best known for playing Will Smith's mother in 15 episodes of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Since the 2000s, Watson has appeared on "ER," "The X-Files," "Malcolm in the Middle," "The West Wing," "Desperate Housewives," "Key and Peele," "The Big Bang Theory," and much more. Her more recent credits include playing Phyllis on "Shrinking" and Beverly on "The Four Seasons." In 2022, she surprised "Fresh Prince" fans by appearing in the dramatic reboot "Bel-Air." From 2013 to 2026, Watson played Stella Henry in over 230 episodes of "General Hospital," winning two Daytime Emmy Awards.
Watson's film credits include "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," "The Kid," and "Christmas with the Kranks."
Bob Harcum (Wilbur Murray) & Charles Fleischer (Carvelli)
Charles Fleischer played Carvelli, the school bully, in 11 episodes of "Welcome Back, Kotter." Bob Harcum appeared in 10 episodes as Carvelli's unintelligent sidekick, Wilbur Murray. Harcum had only one acting credit after "Kotter," the PBS dramedy "The Righteous Apples," which ran from 1980 to 1981. Fleischer, on the other hand, is still working today.
In the 1980s, Fleischer appeared in episodes of "Hill Street Blues," "Laverne & Shirley," "Knight Rider," and more. His film credits from the decade included "Night Shift," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and "Back to the Future Part II." However, he is best known for voicing Roger Rabbit in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." He continued playing the character for years, most recently in 2022's "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."
Fleischer's voice acting career continued with projects including "We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story" and "The Polar Express." His later live-action credits included "Dick Tracy," "Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight," and "Zodiac." In 2009, he played himself in the film "Funny People." His subsequent credits include "Rango" and "Mozart in the Jungle." Fleischer's most recent role was in the 2026 movie "Robot Dracula."
Debralee Scott (Rosalie Hotsy Totsy)
Debralee Scott played Rosalie "Hotsy" Totsy in only five episodes of "Welcome Back, Kotter," but she remains a memorable part of the series. The daughter of a reverend, Rosalie had a promiscuous reputation among the Sweathogs. Scott left the show to play Cathy Shumway on "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," then returned for the 1978 Season 3 episode "The Return of Hotsy Totsy."
Scott's credits after "Kotter" included the movies "Deathmoon" and "Just Tell Me You Love Me." She also portrayed one of the titular characters in Donna Summer's "Bad Girls" music video. Scott played Marie Falco during the two-season run of the sitcom "Angie," while her best-known film role was Violet Fackler in "Police Academy" and "Police Academy 3: Back in Training." Her final acting credit was in the 1989 movie "Misplaced."
In the 1970s and 1980s, Scott also appeared on numerous game shows. She died in 2005 at age 52, four years after her fiancé, police officer John Dennis Levi, was killed in the 9/11 attacks.
Melonie Haller (Angie Grabowski)
Melonie Haller had only uncredited roles in "The Love Machine" and "The French Connection" before being cast in "Welcome Back, Kotter." She played Angie Grabowski in seven episodes of the show's third season. Angie was the only girl to be an official member of the Sweathogs.
In 1980, Haller appeared in Playboy, but "Kotter" remained her final acting credit. Haller later became the victim of an assault after attending a party at the home of film producer Roy Radin. Businessman Robert McKeage pleaded guilty to the assault but received only 30 days in jail, according to The New York Times.
In 2024, the docuseries "The Playboy Murders" devoted an episode to Haller's case called "Horror in the Hamptons." She appeared only in archival footage.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Ellen Travolta (Mrs. Horshack-O'Hara)
Ellen Travolta is John Travolta's eldest sister, and she appeared in four episodes of "Welcome Back, Kotter" as Horshack's mother. During that time, she also played a waitress in "Grease." A year after her final "Kotter" episode, Ellen portrayed Marion Keisker in John Carpenter's TV movie "Elvis." She is also known to many for playing Louisa Arcola Delvecchio on "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" between 1981 and 1984. She later reunited with Scott Baio in 70 episodes of "Charles in Charge."
Ellen appeared in episodes of "Eight Is Enough," "Three's Company," "Quincy, M.E.," "Murder, She Wrote," "Judging Amy," and more. Between 1994 and 2025, she appeared in 22 episodes of "General Hospital." In 2006, Ellen appeared alongside her brother in the film "Lonely Hearts." She also portrayed Mary Louise in Hallmark Channel's "Haul Out" franchise, most recently in "Haul Out the Halloween" in 2025.
In 2026, Ellen worked with her brother again in his directorial debut, "Propeller: One-Way Night Coach," playing the main character's grandmother.