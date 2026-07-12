Pat Morita's Short-Lived '70s Sitcom Originally Starred George Takei In The Title Role

Before shows like "Kim's Convenience," "Fresh Off The Boat," or "Grey's Anatomy," there were not many series on television that featured Asian and Asian American performers in prominent roles. While silent film star Anna May Wong appeared in a short-lived show called "The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong" in 1951 and CBS aired the Hanna-Barbera cartoon "The Amazing Chan and the Chan Clan," Pat Morita and George Takei were the primary representatives for Asian culture on TV before the 1980s, thanks to "Happy Days" and "Star Trek" respectively. And when ABC was looking to create a "Welcome Back, Kotter" spin-off featuring an Asian lead, both actors became involved with the project at different stages of development.

According to an interview with Takei from a 1976 issue of Starlog, he starred in the pilot for "Mr. T and Tina." The show followed widowed Japanese inventor Taro Takahashi as he moved from Tokyo to work at Moyati Industries' Chicago offices. To help with his children, Takahashi (or Mr. T) would hire the klutzy yet well-meaning Tina Kelly (played by Susan Blanchard of "All My Children" fame) as their live-in nanny. With his traditional Japanese background and her bubbly Nebraska upbringing, hilarity ensued when their cultures clashed.

While the premise stuck, the pilot underwent several changes before it premiered in the fall 1976, including swapping out the star. Takei recounted that "the show was originally intended to be on later in the evening, around 9:30 or 10:00. When ABC decided to air the show earlier in the evening and not go for the more sophisticated humor like in 'Maude,' they decided to go with Pat Morita as the star of the series."