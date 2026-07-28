TVLine Answers: Fresh Intel On NCIS, All American, FBI, Doc, Best Medicine, And More Shows!
You've got questions about your favorite TV shows, and TVLine's got answers! Keep scrolling through our inaugural TVLine Answers column for scoop on "FBI," "Best Medicine," "Running Point," "All American," and more of your favorite shows.
Want scoop on a show? Got questions or tips? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!
Now that "FBI" couple Scola and Nina are married, will Shantel VanSanten be back next season? — Paige
"We love having Shantel," executive producer and showrunner Mike Weiss tells TVLine of VanSanten's possible Season 9 return. "Unfortunately, the problem is she's a very busy actress. We're not the only people that love Shantel, but we would love to see her again. ... [Nina] definitely exists in the mind of the audience. We know that Scola is wrestling with the added responsibility of now being a down-on-paper married man with a wife and a kid back home that he's got to get back to. He's got to stay safe and get home at the end of every day, and that is a responsibility that he does not wear lightly." — Nick Caruso
Any update on whether Scott Wolf will come back to "Doc"? — Steven
There is an update, but whether it's good or bad depends on how much you enjoy Wolf's Dr. Richard Miller. The character, whose future on the Fox medical drama was left ambiguous in the Season 2 ender, will not appear in at least the first several Season 3 outings. — Rebecca Luther
More scoop ahead...
Any scoop on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 3? — Lori
Picking up where the Season 2 finale left off, Mandy's brother Connor — whose call home after his arrest was answered by the last person he'd have wanted: Audrey — may try to keep his brush with the law under wraps from his worrywart mother. As series co-creator Steve Holland previously told TVLine, that could wind up dragging Georgie into the cover-up: "In some ways, Audrey was right [to worry about Connor going on tour with Chloe]. She was worried about him going, and that's not good for Connor. He's trying to exert his independence, and this is a big setback. I don't think he wants his family to know what happened, and that might pull Georgie into keeping this a lie from the people who he's living with." — Ryan Schwartz
Mary was featured in more than half of "Georgie & Mandy" Season 2. Is Zoe Perry going to be a regular in Season 3? — Barry
You're not the only one wondering that after the "Young Sheldon" spin-off ended Season 2 with a Mary-centric cliffhanger. And you're right: Perry appeared in 12 of the sitcom's 22 episodes in Season 2, up from seven appearances in Season 1. But sources tell TVLine there are no additions to the series-regular ensemble heading into Season 3. That said, it sounds like Perry will continue to play a sizable role, with Holland telling TVLine, "Zoe loves being there, we love having her there, and we're using her as much as we can, and I think she is going to be a big part of the show for its lifespan." — R.S.
I'll take anything about the final season of "All American." — Laurel
Here's a little something, which showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll divulged while talking with us about the show's swan song: "I knew what the landing point was for the [series] finale. It's something I'd had in mind since very early on in the series." And though she can't get into specifics, she did hint that fans should prepare for a "big" moment "in the very, very final scene of the series." — R.L.
Plus...
What can you tell me about Martin and Louisa in "Best Medicine" Season 2? — Suzanne
Louisa (played by Abigail Spencer) hasn't given up on her biggest dream since the Season 1 finale. She is "definitely going to be on a journey with motherhood," executive producer Liz Tuccillo tells TVLine, and after a couple-of-months time jump, we'll see that "she made a decision on whether she should do it with Mark." Tuccillo wouldn't say whether the outcome of that decision will be good news for Sheriff Mylow (Josh Segarra) or Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles), but promised that we will know the outcome of Louisa's choice very soon into the September 22 season premiere. — Kimberly Roots
On "NCIS," Parker went through a lot last season. He's lost a lot of people. What's next for him? Can he find some peace? — Aimee
"I hope so," Gary Cole, who plays Parker on the CBS procedural, tells TVLine with a sigh. "I don't think there's any more room" for tragedy in the character's life, he adds, noting that Parker has been taking it out on the people around him: "He seems to be just arguing with everyone. I think it's therapeutic for him." But Cole is hopeful for brighter days ahead: "I think it's time that he can cruise a little bit in terms of loss and tragedy." (Fingers crossed.) — Dave Nemetz
Will Tilly be back in Season 2 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy"? — Patrick
We took your question directly to Paramount+, but the streamer unfortunately has no updates on Season 2 guest stars, including the possible return of Mary Wiseman as her "Star Trek: Discovery" character. That said, in case you missed this casting tidbit out of last weekend's Comic-Con, the show is getting a new series regular in the form of relative newcomer Ruaridh Aldington; he'll play Keats, a young alien with a mysterious backstory that the Starfleet cadets encounter on an away mission. — D.N.
Last but not least...
Will we ever get to see Elsbeth do any law work on "Elsbeth"? — Micah
The short answer? Probably not. But the long answer, from showrunner Jonathan Tolins, is part-logistics ("We'd have to make sure she's able to practice in New York") and part-real life current events. "It's a tricky time to do legal stories, because I just feel that the law is so debased, and language doesn't mean what you think it means," Tolins tells us with a laugh. "We like to address those things through the cases. I don't know if I want to see her do a legal procedural story of meeting a client and investigating the case and going to court. Also, [CBS' upcoming] 'Cupertino' is a law show, which will be on right after us, 'Matlock' is a law show that, when it's on, is always on before us. There are other shows that are doing that. I don't know if it would be something that we need to do." — R.L.
Season 2 of "Running Point" just premiered earlier this year, but do you have any info on Season 3? — Tina
We sure do, courtesy of series co-creator Mindy Kaling, who reveals that the Netflix comedy's third season will take place during pro basketball's summer off-season. "For most basketball teams, those three months are when the teams are kind of built, and it's incredibly interesting," Kaling shares. "It includes the draft in Vegas, and all kinds of trades that happen, and what the players are doing when they're not playing basketball. Are they playing overseas? Are they working on their other businesses? Diving into that world will be really fun about this next season." — N.C.
Want scoop on a TV show? Got questions or tips? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!