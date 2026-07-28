TVLine Answers: Fresh Intel On NCIS, All American, FBI, Doc, Best Medicine, And More Shows!

You've got questions about your favorite TV shows, and TVLine's got answers! Keep scrolling through our inaugural TVLine Answers column for scoop on "FBI," "Best Medicine," "Running Point," "All American," and more of your favorite shows.

Want scoop on a show? Got questions or tips? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!



Now that "FBI" couple Scola and Nina are married, will Shantel VanSanten be back next season? — Paige

"We love having Shantel," executive producer and showrunner Mike Weiss tells TVLine of VanSanten's possible Season 9 return. "Unfortunately, the problem is she's a very busy actress. We're not the only people that love Shantel, but we would love to see her again. ... [Nina] definitely exists in the mind of the audience. We know that Scola is wrestling with the added responsibility of now being a down-on-paper married man with a wife and a kid back home that he's got to get back to. He's got to stay safe and get home at the end of every day, and that is a responsibility that he does not wear lightly." — Nick Caruso

Any update on whether Scott Wolf will come back to "Doc"? — Steven

There is an update, but whether it's good or bad depends on how much you enjoy Wolf's Dr. Richard Miller. The character, whose future on the Fox medical drama was left ambiguous in the Season 2 ender, will not appear in at least the first several Season 3 outings. — Rebecca Luther