Will Doc's Joan And Richard Appear In Season 3? EP Weighs In On Their Futures

The following post contains spoilers for the "Doc" Season 2 finale.

It's very possible that Joan Ridley and Richard Miller will appear in Season 3 of Fox's "Doc" — but we'll likely see much less of them.

Following the medical drama's sophomore finale on Tuesday (read our post mortem here), co-showrunner Hank Steinberg is setting viewers' expectations for the potential returns of Felicity Huffman's and Scott Wolf's characters. Interestingly, it's Huffman's Joan — who was receiving end-of-life care in the finale's closing minutes, after performing one last, life-saving surgery on Amy — who might pop up more frequently in Season 3, despite succumbing to her illness at the end of this season.

"Joan is pretty much at home in hospice care at the end," Steinberg confirms. "That's meant to be her swan song, and she's bestowed her last pearls of wisdom onto Amy, and she injected herself with medication that knocked her out big time. That's the heroic sacrifice, and that's what we always conceived for her character."

That said, "the good news is the show has flashbacks," he adds, "and Joan is so woven into the fabric of Amy's past that there's always opportunities to bring Felicity back in the backstory."