Before Breaking Bad, Jonathan Banks Starred In A Forgotten '90s Sitcom

Over the years, few actors have embodied the tough, straight-talking, no-nonsense archetype quite like Jonathan Banks. Banks appeared in ten seasons of two of the best shows of the 21st century – four on "Breaking Bad" and six on "Better Call Saul." Long before he stepped into the role that made him an icon, however, he courted laughs on a show that's since been all but forgotten.

"Fired Up" was a short-lived sitcom starring Sharon Lawrence as a pushy boss and Leah Remini as her sassy assistant. When both are fired from the company they work for, they decide to start a business as equal partners to make ends meet. Despite the talent involved with the show — including Banks — "Fired Up" was a complete bomb with critics. The ratings were initially strong, but a lot of that could be attributed to it being placed after "Seinfeld" on the schedule. Once that timeslot changed, the ratings tanked, and "Fired Up" was canceled after its second season.