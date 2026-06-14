15 Best TV Shows Like Community

Real fans of "Community" know there's never really been anything quite like it before or since. Created by future "Rick & Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon, "Community" premiered on NBC in 2009, following a smarmy ex-lawyer, Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), whose attempts to sleep with classmate Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs) result in him leading a study group of eclectic strangers, including pop culture fanatic Abed (Danny Pudi), clueless jock Troy (Donald Glover), type-A overachiever Annie (Alison Brie), octogenarian magnate Pierce (Chevy Chase), and single mother Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown).

Though the early episodes feel like any ordinary ensemble sitcom, the show evolves into meta commentary on television as a medium, with enough homages to make some of the best concept episodes of "Community." Along the way, this one-of-a-kind sitcom's cast redefines themselves in ways they'll continue to explore in future series. And with the "Community" movie still to come, as of this writing, the story isn't over yet. If rewatching "Community" for a hundredth time doesn't feel streets ahead to you, watching one of these 15 shows will feel cool, cool, cool.