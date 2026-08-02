5 Best Easter Eggs On Community

"Community" has always loved its pop culture references, whether they're parodies of real-world franchises (such as "Kickpuncher" and "Inspector Spacetime"), Abed's frequent attempts to turn his life into a TV show, or the series' homages to particular genres. One of the series' less overt references, however, is to "Beetlejuice."

In this classic 1988 Michael Keaton movie, the titular demon is summoned by speaking his name three times. "Community" nods to this by having characters mention "Beetlejuice" on three separate occasions across three separate episodes, with Betelgeuse himself — or, at least, a student in a Betelgeuse costume — walking through the background the third time his name is mentioned.

What really makes this Easter egg so impressive is the fact that the three mentions of "Beetlejuice" are spread across the first three seasons of "Community," meaning that fans need to know the show inside out to pick up on the punchline. The first mention comes when Jeff's girlfriend, Michelle Slater, tries to recall Britta's name, positing "Bitter? Butter? Beetlejuice?" in Season 1's "Communication Studies." Then, when the study group strip down to search for Annie's lost pen in Season 2's "Cooperative Calligraphy," Britta describes Jeff's usual underwear of choice as "the stripy turquoise 'Beetlejuice' numbers." Finally, in Season 3's "Horror Fiction in Seven Spooky Steps," Annie remarks that Britta's playlist only includes "spooky party, the 'Beetlejuice' soundtrack, and NPR podcasts" — at which point the "Beetlejuice" partygoer walks by.