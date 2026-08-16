5 American TV Dramas That Were Remakes Of Foreign Shows

You might be surprised how many acclaimed American drama series took inspiration from shows made in another country — or even in another language. Over the years, the best streaming services and TV networks in the United States have produced remakes of projects from the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, and Israel, among others.

Limited series like the 2021 HBO retelling of "Scenes from a Marriage" — based on the Swedish 1973 drama of the same name – and long-running shows such as ABC's "The Good Doctor" — which is influenced by a South Korean show — figure among the many examples. In some cases, audiences carefully compare an American reimagining to its overseas counterpart; other times, the majority of people aren't even aware that the series is a remake. And while the U.S. generally makes more popular versions of foreign shows, their success tends to vary when it comes to critical consensus.

Of the many American dramas based on series from other countries, these ones stand out in particular — whether because they had audiences raving when they aired, or because they still generate fan discussions today.