Why Mysaria From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

Mysaria, the scheming Mistress of Whisperers in "House of the Dragon," might be a recognizable face to some viewers. An ever-present influence beside Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Mysaria plays a pivotal part in the so-called Dance of the Dragons. Japanese-British actress Sonoya Mizuno has been active in Hollywood since the 2010s, and, in the years leading up to her role in HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series, she made appearances in numerous well-known TV shows and movies.

Mizuno made her television debut in the 2018 Netflix miniseries "Maniac," a dark comedy that follows participants in a trial for a new hallucinatory drug. A main cast member in the series, Mizuno played Dr. Azumi Fujita, one of the scientists in charge of the trial. Mizuno has also appeared in a number of film projects: She entered the realm of musical movies in 2016, for example, with "La La Land," in which she portrayed Caitlin, one of the roommates of Emma Stone's Mia. Mizuno also played Araminta Lee, the dazzling wealthy supermodel who gets her "wedding of the century" in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians." Dedicated cinephiles may also remember Mizuno's supporting role as Jane alongside Dakota Johnson's Lucy in the 2022 romantic comedy "Am I OK?"