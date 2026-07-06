House Of The Dragon Just Referenced The Game Of Thrones Show HBO Should Make Next

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 3

Look, we all love Westeros. The scenic vistas of the Vale, the chic, gothic touches of Harrenhal — the travel brochure practically writes itself. But after three HBO series set primarily on the same warred-over continent, that Sagittarius wanderlust begins to cry for something new. Volcanic hot springs, perchance? A riverboat tour through the ancient ruins of a once-great empire? Valyria is calling, HBO. The fans want something new.

Make no mistake: "House of the Dragon" Season 3 is more than keeping things interesting. But in the season's third episode, one particular scene between Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her husband-uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) conjures up that most enigmatic fragment of the "Game of Thrones" timeline — the rise, reign, and eventual Doom of the Valyrian Freehold. Frequently referenced but rarely explored in depth, even in George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" books, Valyria has long been a source of fascination among the franchise's fanbase, with calls for a proper HBO series focused on the old empire coming up time and time again.

In "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 3, Daemon attempts to stir a similar fervor within Rhaenyra, urging her to think bigger than King's Landing and Westeros. "Aegon the Conqueror had three dragons, you now have six," he tells her. "Dawn could be ours. And then Essos, and the Free Cities. Yi Ti, and its riches." It's the sort of ambition Daemon demonstrated wantonly in Season 1, now returned and channeled through his renewed devotion to Rhaenyra and, apparently, a resurgent sense of legacy. "Was this not always the promise of the dragons?" he asks, switching to High Valyrian. "The dream of Old Valyria?" Daemon invokes the will of an empire laid to rest — and the HBO franchise has rarely made such a compelling (if unintentional) pitch to finally show it.