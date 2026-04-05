Both visually and in terms of scale, television has become more cinematic in recent years, and the medium attracts big names who may have avoided appearing on television in previous eras. This is true of both actors and famous Hollywood directors, many of whom have lent their skills to the small screen.

Though prestige TV has changed the landscape considerably, the crossover between film directors and television didn't begin in the 2000s. David Lynch's work on "Twin Peaks" is one of the most famous examples of an auteur transmitting his vision via the TV airwaves. David Fincher brought his exacting eye to the beloved Netflix series "Mindhunter," and the Wachowski sisters used their galaxy brains to create and direct the canceled-too-soon "Sense8."

In addition to these heavy hitters, some Hollywood directors got their start directing episodes of television before getting the chance to make feature films. Others worked on TV shows that never became massive hits or have been overlooked in favor of the directors' more popular works. If you want to learn more about the big-screen-to-small-screen directing pipeline, you've come to the right place. Scroll down to read about 10 famous filmmakers you likely didn't know directed TV shows.