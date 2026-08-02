The Powerpuff Girls Originally Had A Very Different, Not At All Kid-Friendly Name

Sugar, spice, and everything nice is the base recipe for the Powerpuff Girls, but one ingredient used to be something ... not so nice. Creator Craig McCracken originally brought the crime-fighting cartoons to life in an original short film titled "Whoopass Stew!" or "The Whoopass Girls in: A Sticky Situation." The short included the same characters and elements that audiences later saw in the hit Cartoon Network series "The Powerpuff Girls." McCracken completed "Whoopass Stew!" while still attending CalArts in 1992.

At the onset of "Whoopass Stew!," Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup explode into existence when a can of whoopass accidentally makes its way into a scientific mixture of sugar, spice, and all forms of niceness. The title "Whoopass Girls" had to be changed once Cartoon Network got involved due to its young audience, and the can of whoopass was swapped out for the mysterious Chemical X.