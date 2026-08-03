Fox Sued Marvel Over This Now-Forgotten Mutant TV Show

Marvel made a live-action TV show about mutants during the 2000s ... without Wolverine or Magneto or any other X-Men. Technically, it wasn't even an adaptation of "X-Men" comics ... but the studio making actual "X-Men" movies at the time wasn't happy and sued Marvel over licensing rights.

"Mutant X" premiered in syndication in October 2001, a little more than a year after 20th Century Fox released its first "X-Men" film. The show follows a team granted superpowers from ethically dubious genetic experiments who find and help other mutants before the evil agency Genomex can get to them first.

Though there was a comic titled "Mutant X," the TV show had no explicit connection to any comic. Fox, which bought the film rights to the X-Men from Marvel in 1993, sued for breach of contract and false advertising in 2001. Marvel countersued, arguing the characters were different and that it didn't violate Fox's licensing agreement to use the "X-Men" characters.

After a judge ruled that the series could continue as long as it never made reference to the X-Men or Fox movies, the two sides amicably settled the lawsuit in 2003. Terms were not disclosed.