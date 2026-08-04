Star Trek's Walter Koenig Wrote One Of The Best Episodes Of This Classic '70s Kids Show

The NBC Saturday morning series, "Land of the Lost," was not one of the best shows of the '70s, but this series about a weird alternate dimension inside the Earth's crust had its moments of brilliance. The show's peak came in an episode written by someone better-known for a different, iconic sci-fi show: Pavel Chekov himself, Walter Koenig.

Koenig, who became one of the best cast additions on TV when he started playing the Enterprise's young Russian ensign on "Star Trek: The Original Series," has a handful of screenwriting credits to his name, including the sixth episode of "Land of the Lost." Debuting on October 12, 1974, "The Stranger" had the Marshall family encounter another being who was stranded in the strange realm with them, Enik (Walker Edmiston).

Enik looks like the humanoid-reptilian Sleestak that terrorize the Marshalls, though he believes they're his species' distant ancestors. Enik thinks he traveled backwards in time when he fell through a dimensional doorway, but eventually learns that he went forward in time instead. The Sleestak are actually what his people devolved into — he assumes — because they lost control of their emotions.

When the Marshalls and Enik find themselves at odds, Enik coldly punishes them by subjecting the family to their worst fears. It's not until Rick Marshall (Spencer Milligan) gives Enik a passionate lecture about the danger of this brutal, emotionless logic that he relents. "It is not the absence of hate that will save your people, but it is the presence of compassion and feeling," Rick says, echoing a common "Star Trek" theme.