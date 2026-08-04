This Forgotten '60s Drama Paved The Way For Shows Like The Equalizer And The A-Team
Premiering on NBC in September 1966, "T.H.E. Cat" was an action series that basically served as a precursor to the lone-wolf vigilante and crew-of-mercenary-do-gooders formula that later influenced nostalgic '80s shows like "The Equalizer" and "The A-Team." With its talented-outlaw-turned-antihero premise, it's easy to see why.
The stylish action drama created by Harry Julian Fink starred a future Oscar nominee, Robert Loggia, as Thomas Hewitt Edward Cat — a former acrobat and cat burglar who went straight to work as a bodyguard-for-hire. Operating out of Casa del Gato, a dimly lit San Francisco nightclub owned by his friend, Pepe Cordoza (Robert Carricart), Cat stepped in to protect clients marked for death when traditional law enforcement turned out to be of no assistance.
When "T.H.E. Cat" hit airwaves, it was not a massive ratings hit. According to Television Magazine, as per TV Obscurities, the show was stuck in a competitive Friday night time slot that pitted it against "The CBS Friday Night Movie." Near the end of it's first-season run, the series averaged a modest 15.5 Nielsen rating, ranking 69th out of 91 shows, so NBC pulled the plug after 26-episodes and never renewed it for a second season. Today, the forgotten '60s TV show is not officially available on any major streaming service, nor has it ever had a proper home video release, but viewers can find a select mix of low-quality fan uploads on YouTube.
After T.H.E. Cat was canceled, Robert Loggia took a break from Hollywood
When "T.H.E. Cat" debuted, critics were split, as detailed by TV Obscurities. Los Angeles Times critic, Aleene MacMinn, offered high praise, singling out the show's remarkably smooth and polished craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Chicago Tribune reviewer, Clay Gowran, overall liked the show, but predicted that viewers would either be enchanted by its sharp cinematography and impressive stunt work, or turned off by its violence and bizarre storylines.
Loggia defended the show's action sequences. "The spirit of our violence is different," the actor explained during a press tour at the time. "We don't go in for slow-moving, bone-crunching stuff; Instead, Cat is supposed to be not only deadly but beautiful to watch in action." The abrupt cancellation of the NBC TV series reshaped Loggia's personal life and career trajectory. In a 1986 interview with UPI (as cited in his obituary by The Hollywood Reporter), Loggia opened up about taking a temporary hiatus from the industry after NBC axed the project.
"I had always lived in New York," Loggia recalled, "and when the series died, I didn't want any more of Hollywood. I did a lot of traveling and skiing. As I reflect on my life in 1969, I ask myself, 'Who was that guy?' I didn't want to work. I was played out and had to re-spark myself." That brief retreat allowed him to reset before returning to screen acting with renewed focus. "When I came back to Hollywood, I was a born-again actor," Loggia shared, noting that he went on to land steady television work that reignited his passion for the craft.