This Forgotten '60s Drama Paved The Way For Shows Like The Equalizer And The A-Team

Premiering on NBC in September 1966, "T.H.E. Cat" was an action series that basically served as a precursor to the lone-wolf vigilante and crew-of-mercenary-do-gooders formula that later influenced nostalgic '80s shows like "The Equalizer" and "The A-Team." With its talented-outlaw-turned-antihero premise, it's easy to see why.

The stylish action drama created by Harry Julian Fink starred a future Oscar nominee, Robert Loggia, as Thomas Hewitt Edward Cat — a former acrobat and cat burglar who went straight to work as a bodyguard-for-hire. Operating out of Casa del Gato, a dimly lit San Francisco nightclub owned by his friend, Pepe Cordoza (Robert Carricart), Cat stepped in to protect clients marked for death when traditional law enforcement turned out to be of no assistance.

When "T.H.E. Cat" hit airwaves, it was not a massive ratings hit. According to Television Magazine, as per TV Obscurities, the show was stuck in a competitive Friday night time slot that pitted it against "The CBS Friday Night Movie." Near the end of it's first-season run, the series averaged a modest 15.5 Nielsen rating, ranking 69th out of 91 shows, so NBC pulled the plug after 26-episodes and never renewed it for a second season. Today, the forgotten '60s TV show is not officially available on any major streaming service, nor has it ever had a proper home video release, but viewers can find a select mix of low-quality fan uploads on YouTube.