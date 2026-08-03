Maude's Most Controversial Storyline Only Caused Backlash Months After Airing

For the first few decades of television, sitcoms mostly stuck to the laughs. Write as many punchlines as you can for as many episodes as possible. In the '70s, though, sitcoms started touching on sensitive and often taboo topics. While "All in the Family" was groundbreaking in that regard, so too was its backdoor spin-off "Maude," starring Bea Arthur. But ironically, the most controversial episode of "Maude" wasn't controversial at all when it first aired. In fact, it wasn't until it was shown in reruns that people took notice.

"Maude," considered one of the best spin-offs of all time, didn't waste any time tackling controversy. Midway through Season 1, a two-part episode titled "Maude's Dilemma" aired. In Part 1, Maude finds out she's pregnant, and in Part 2, she resolves to get an abortion. The writer of the episode, Susan Harris, told Entertainment Weekly she was ecstatic to tackle the subject. "I thought it was a wonderful idea," she said. "I thought it was something that absolutely should be addressed, and I liked tackling issues as well as entertaining. ... I knew it would be an intense reaction [from viewers]. I knew people felt very strongly about it one way or the other, but something like that would never deter me."

However, in an interview with the Television Academy, creator Norman Lear said the expected blowback didn't happen right away. "These two episodes aired without any controversy or any problem," he said. "Nothing significant at all."