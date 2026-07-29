Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Episode 2 Sneak Peek: Bert And Kripke's Search For Leonard And Sheldon Leads To Ramona Nowitzki (Exclusive)

The search for Drs. Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" Episode 2 leads Bert Kibbler and Barry Kripke to Caltech — and to the desk of one Ms. Ramona Nowitzki.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 2 of "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," featuring Riki Lindhome reprising her role as the woman who once tried to steal Sheldon away from Amy. In this alternate reality, however, everyone has an artificial intelligence chip implanted in their necks, and even the slightest hint of negativity or outrage prompts the AI to administer a painful shock to anyone whose behavior is deemed inappropriate. That's bad news for Kripke, especially when Ramona — who, in this universe, is a Caltech receptionist — refuses to let him and Bert see Leonard and Sheldon without an appointment.