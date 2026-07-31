Quote Of The Day By Zendaya: 'You Should Never Let Anybody Tell You That Your Age Should Limit You From Actually Feeling...'
From exuding confidence on the red carpet to drawing audiences in with every performance, Zendaya is a star in her own right. The actor who rose to prominence with Disney Channel's "Shake It Up" continues to break the mold with her film and TV contributions. 2026 is her biggest year yet, with her returning to the final season of "Euphoria" and starring in blockbuster hits such as "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
Zendaya might be an actor at the top of her game, but she's also proof that age doesn't define success. At just 18, she pulled double duty as both the lead actor and producer of her own Disney Channel series, "K.C. Undercover." When she was 26, she became the youngest Black woman to win two Lead Actress Emmys for her role in "Euphoria," playing a teenager suffering from addiction. Zendaya also landed roles in franchises like "Dune," while also appearing in acclaimed films like "Challengers" and "The Drama."
As a trailblazer in her field, Zendaya continues to use her platform to encourage fans to embrace their authenticity and disregard the haters, which is why she's today's Quote of the Day.
Quote of the Day by Zendaya
"You should never let anybody tell you that your age should limit you from actually feeling and doing whatever you think you need to do in the world."
The above quote comes from Zendaya's acceptance speech at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards, where the actor commemorated winning her third blimp in a row. During the speech, she discussed her work in children's programming and how her fans have allowed her to grow and flourish as a performer. Zendaya also took the time to tell them that their voices are powerful and beautiful, once again encouraging young audiences to stay true to themselves. "Thank you so much for what you are doing, for your support, ongoing, and I hope to continue to make you proud," she added before leaving the stage.
Deeper meaning of Zendaya's Quote — redefining success
Zendaya's motivational message comes from her lived experience. As a child actor-turned-accomplished film and TV star, her age didn't hold her back from excelling at her craft. Although the older we get, the wiser we become, age shouldn't dictate whether or not a person has what it takes to succeed.
Talent and effort pay off in the long run, and Zendaya is a prime example of someone who continued to pursue her dreams throughout the years. If there is anything we can learn from her claim to fame, it is that being the youngest in the room may be daunting but also rewarding.
More quotes from Zendaya
"If you pretend to be a role, one day that role is going to break. You're going to want to be yourself, and people are going to be really disappointed finding out you're not who you've been living your life to be. Just keep it real and be yourself — that's what people gravitate toward."— from an interview with Time in 2015
"I would say my Number 1 tip is to know that it's okay to be in love with yourself. That's not a bad thing. People might think it's cocky, or arrogant, or selfish — no, that's not what that means. Being in love with yourself is okay." — from her interview with Popsugar in 2016
"With all the injustice and the hatred and everything that is happening not only in the world but in our country, I need for you young people to be educated. I need you to listen. I need you to pay attention. I need you to understand that you have a voice, and it's okay to use it when you see something bad happening." — from her 2017 Teen Choice Awards acceptance speech