Casting News: Outlander Star Joins Young Sherlock, The Pitt Vet Boards Memory Of A Killer, And More
Cindy Ord; Daniel Smith/Prime
"Young Sherlock" Season 2 has started production, and Prime Video on Wednesday announced the addition of four new series regulars.
Sophie Skelton ("Outlander"), Aidan Gillen ("Game of Thrones"), Olivia Williams ("Dune: Prophecy"), and Indira Varma ("Dune: Prophecy") have joined the YA drama, alongside returning series regulars Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Sherlock Holmes), Dónal Finn (James Moriarty), Natascha McElhone (Cordelia), Holly Cattlee (Edie), and Max Irons (Mycroft). Character details are being kept under wraps.
Guy Ritchie will return to direct the season premiere. A release date has not yet been announced.
In other casting news...
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- Meta Golding ("The Pitt") has joined Season 2 of Fox's "Memory of a Killer" as a series regular. According to Deadline, she'll play Mel, the childhood sweetheart of Patrick Dempsey's Angelo.
- "Reacher" Season 5 — adapted from the Lee Child novel "Make Me" — has added four series regulars, per Deadline: Jay Baruchel ("FUBAR") as Chief Buck Bauer, Kevin Durand ("Locke & Key") as Nokes, Amanda Ip ("Cross") as Michelle Chang, and Ciara Bravo ("A Teacher") as Eunice. (Season 4 of the Prime Video action drama premieres Wednesday, August 12.)
- Shane McRae ("Silo") has joined the cast of AMC's racecar drama "Thunder Road," starring Dennis Quaid and Chase Stokes. According to Variety, he'll play Scooter Jakes, "a veteran of the NASCAR circuit."
- "60 Minutes" has added four new correspondents ahead of Season 59: New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, author Sebastian Junger, CBS News correspondent Trevor Phillips, and filmmaker Gianna Toboni. According to Variety, Norah O'Donnell will also have an increased presence on the venerable newsmagazine, which returns with new episodes Sunday, September 13