Why Mark Hamill Replaced Tim Curry As The Joker On Batman: The Animated Series

Sometimes, casting isn't a linear process — and that couldn't have been more true when Mark Hamill replaced Tim Curry as The Joker on one of the best animated shows of all time, "Batman: The Animated Series."

Curry, who was the original choice to play Batman's nemesis, was recast after producer Alan Burnett told co-creator Bruce Timm that he couldn't connect with his portrayal of the character. "He just couldn't wrap his head around Tim's performance," Andrea Romano, the show's voice director, told Vulture in 2017. From there, Hamill's agent contacted Romano and made known his client's desire to be involved, highlighting his love of comics to make him a more enticing prospect to play The Joker.

That said, Curry remembers the chain of events differently; speaking to ScreenGeek in 2017, he claimed that he was fired after a bout of bronchitis. Ultimately, Curry's laugh was used for one of The Joker's robots in the Season 1 episode "Be a Clown," and he also played an uncredited part in "Fear of Victory" (though neither appear on our list of the show's best episodes ever).