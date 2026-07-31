This Forgotten Baywatch Parody Sitcom Was Produced By Howard Stern

Howard Stern made his mark in entertainment with his work in radio and hosting, but one of his lesser-remembered projects was an executive-produced parody of what was once the most watched TV show in the world: "Baywatch."

Created by David Morgasen, Timothy Stack, and "The Carol Burnett Show" writer James R. Stein, the 2000 series was titled "Son of the Beach." The show starred Stack as Notchibald "Notch" Johnson, the older and out-of-shape leader of a band of lifeguards called the Shore Patrol Force 30 (yes, a play on the sun protection factor of sunscreen, SPF 30).

Notch was a clear-cut parody of beloved "Baywatch" character Mitch Buchannon, originally played by David Hasselhoff. Mitch is everything Notch isn't, despite Notch's peers thinking he's something of a hunk, while the rest of Notch's team embodies a host of comedy-driven stereotypes.

The series aired for three seasons, from 2000 to 2002, on FX.